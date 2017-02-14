County plans $2.4 million road project on Osgood Avenue

The blue highlighted section represents the portion of Osgood Avenue included in a $2.4 million street project slated for 2018. Click to enlarge. (Map courtesy of Washington County)

Washington County plans to upgrade a 1.5-mile stretch of Osgood Avenue in Stillwater and Oak Park Heights with the goal of improving safety, storm water drainage and pedestrian access.

Slated for construction in 2018, the project area runs between 50th Street North in Oak Park Heights/Baytown Township to Orleans Street East in Stillwater.

The stretch of the road north of Highway 36 accommodates more than 10,000 vehicle trips a day, according to project manager Allan Brandt. This section needs complete reconstruction, and there are opportunities to improve storm water drainage.

South of Highway 36, the street is slated for a mill and overlay — the top few inches of asphalt will be ground up and replaced to create a new driving surface.

Brandt said the county would like to add pedestrian facilities in the form of a sidewalk or trail from the entrance of Valley View Park to Orleans Street.

“We’ve noticed a lot of people walking on the street,” he said.

The county is especially interested in hearing comments from community members on what they’d like to see for pedestrian or bike facilities.

The county will also consider adding turn lanes at some intersections to improve traffic flow.

Overall the county expects the project to cost about $2.4 million, with the county’s share of money coming from state aid, and with the cities of Stillwater and Oak Park Heights participating in project costs, particularly those related to pedestrian facilities.

On Feb. 8 the county hosted an open house to gather input from area residents. It plans to create a preliminary design in May and have another open house for public feedback on the design in June. Construction is slated for 2018.

For more information on the project, go to www.co.washington.mn.us/2528/OsgoodAve.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]