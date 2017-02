Four Stillwater Area Public School educators are being considered for Minnesota Teacher of the Year!

• Erin Nickleby, health and physical education teacher at Stillwater Area High School

• Katy Pupungatoa, science and STEM teacher at Oak-Land Junior High

• Tate Schoeberlein, behavioral specialist at all district schools

• Andrew Weaver, science teacher at Stillwater Area High School

They are among 132 teachers who were named candidates for the honor, which is organized by Education Minnesota.