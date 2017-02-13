Paul R. Kohl

Paul Kohl, age 65 of Stillwater, formerly of Bayport, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 8, 2017.

Survived by wife, Debbie; daughter, Sarah Kohl-Leaf (Ryan); son, Jeff Kohl; parents, Robert and Marguerite Kohl; siblings, Garry Kohl, Nancy (Gary) Heinke and Jim (Kim) Kohl; mother-in-law, Mary Jirik; extended family, Cindy Nelson, Betsy (Don) Johnson, Vickie (Greg) Copeland and Mark (Joan) Jirik; many nieces and nephews.

Family was everything to Paul. Faith driven and devoted. For nearly 40 years, he worked as a meat cutter for Festival Foods.

Memorial service Monday, Feb. 20th at 3 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Memorials preferred to the family.

