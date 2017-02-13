Sports Gymnastics: Ponies soar to victory over Mounds View Published February 13, 2017 at 11:00 am By Stuart Groskreutz The Stillwater gymnastics team held up its end to set up a showdown with Roseville for the Suburban East Conference championship after cruising to a 145.875-125.9 victory over Mounds View on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Area High School.Isabel Bartosh executes her dismount from the uneven bars, above, while Sammi Chang celebrates a successful beam routine with assistant coach Joan Ledson.It marked the second highest score of the season for the Ponies, who improved to 7-0 in the SEC and 7-0 overall. Stillwater was slated to host long-time rival Roseville in the final regular season dual meet to determine the conference title. The teams have competed in the same multi-team invitationals three times this season, with the Ponies posting the higher score twice and Roseville placing ahead of Stillwater in their most recent encounter at the Park Invitational on Jan. 19.Roseville was the state runner-up behind St. Cloud Tech a year ago and has captured state championships 8 of the last 11 years.The teams are also considered the leading contenders for the Section 4AA title, which will be decided on Saturday, Feb. 18.Stillwater has exceeded its winning total against the Mustangs just once all season when the Ponies posted a score of 146.25 at the Park Invite.Additional results from Stillwater’s victory over Mounds View were not available. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)