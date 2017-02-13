Ernest “Ernie” Dielentheis

Following a brief illness, Ernie, age 87 of Stillwater, passed peacefully at home on February 8, 2017.

He is survived by loving wife of 65 years Donna; children Kristin (Jeff) Klemetsrud, David (Lori Arcand) Dielentheis; grandchildren Livia (Klemetsrud) Kathryn (Alan Kellner) Dielentheis, Daniel Dielentheis, Jon (Jess Burns) Dielentheis; great-grandsons Blake and Clayton; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Preceded in death by parents Peter and Olga, and brother Jack.

In 1958, Ernie and his father Peter opened the European style Brick Oven Bakery. Following the sale of the bakery, he led the Cub Foods team in opening the first of what would be many in-house bakeries throughout the region. A certified Master Baker, his long and varied career included testing and consulting with companies such as Peavey and Best Brands. A veteran of the Korean war, Ernie enjoyed travel to the Florida Keys; was a charter member of the Chilkoot Bowhunters Club, sat on the Trinity Lutheran Church council and advocated for gun safety education at the Oakdale Gun Club. He will be missed for his warm smile, genuine hugs and the laughter elicited by a well-told tale, and a perfectly timed one-liner.

Memorial service at Bradshaw Celebration of Life on Monday, February 20, 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to Valley Outreach or Family Means of Stillwater.

