Column: Grand Central Kitchen

I learned to peel potatoes with my grandma in her yellow kitchen. She would wrap her dishtowel around my waist and help me climb up a folding stool until my belly button reached the Formica countertop and I could feel the eyes of the owl cookie jar staring at back at me.

Grandma showed me how to hold the potato from the bottom and make quick, light scrapes against the peel until the white tracks slowly ate away all of the bumpy, brown terrain, like a reverse spring melt. Perched on top of that wooden stool, with a job and my Grandma’s undivided attention, the sunshine felt especially golden as it poured into the sink. I peeled slowly, intentionally, taking my time to soak up a feeling I couldn’t put a name on yet: peace.

My kitchen is full of something entirely different — mainly, abandoned socks and piles of irreplaceable, heavily-glittered art projects. All of them, socks included, still wet.

On the kitchen buffet, there are four piles of schoolwork which include, but are not limited to, permission slips, revised basketball schedules, yearbook order forms, multiplication time tables, box tops, birthday invitations, wax museum assignments, soccer photos, fundraiser flyers and valentine lists with peanut-free snack options. The “schoolwork” intended for parents.

My grandma’s hutch is now our arts and crafts hub, vintage glass doors stuffed full of ink dobbers, markers, workbooks, beads, tubs of glitter and glue, Play-Doh ice cream makers and a few … wet socks. The slide-out cutting board transformed into a makeshift easel.

Last week a 9 x 13 glass casserole dish fell out of cupboard and killed my laptop, plastic keyboard buttons exploding into the silverware drawer. The dog, sensing the possibility of a future Pyrex avalanche, switched begging corners.

Occasionally, an electric scooter zooms by with a box of Little Debbie Oatmeal Pies on board, until it hits the floor threshold and they scatter like plastic-wrapped flying saucers into the foyer.

It’s chaos. Jelly-dripping, Christmas-sprinkle, four-deep-cold-lunch-stack chaos.

Our kitchen, smack-dab in the middle of our house, is our Grand Central Station and I, come 4:30 in the afternoon, become the agitated director of the Info Desk. “What do you need? Did you even LOOK? Well, where did you put it? Don’t eat off the ground! Take turns, please! Whose dog is that?”

I could use a whistle and one of those flipping departure signs that automatically adjusts to schedule changes. And a coupon to the depot bar.

Everybody has their own trajectory, moving in and out of the kitchen to fill lunch bags and empty gym bags, to prepare to leave or to regroup after coming home. Yet all roads seem to lead to the four bar stools lined up at the kitchen counter.

Here, right next to the kitchen sink, is where they all return. Rarely at the same time, often well after a meal is finished, my kids belly up to the counter and talk.

They begin by talking about things that happened at school, like a pop quiz or locker drama, the color of today’s hot lunch, or a teacher’s new baby. But if I stay quiet (which is no small feat) I can hear them, right there, amidst the box-top worksheets and the butterfly stickers, growing up.

It’s in the words they so carefully choose to explain their fears and worries. It’s in the way they hold their shoulders when they say they’re sorry or feel excluded. It’s in the way their faces light up when they talk about friendships and victories, plans and even … crushes. God save me.

They are telling me their story, one detail at a time.

And for just a moment I’m back in my grandma’s kitchen, warm and full of everything I need. I am telling Grandma about how long I can hold my breath underwater, how long I plan to grow my hair, how someday I will be a mama …

Except this time, it’s not my bare feet planted on the wooden stool. This time, I’m the listener and I realize, no matter how much traffic, there is peace in my kitchen.