Lost Boys Rebecca Nelson, top; and Robyn Pfeifer and Peter Pan Emily Hanson. (Photo by Deanna Grigus) ‘Peter Pan’ Feb. 10-26

“Peter Pan,” adapted for the stage by Timothy Mason with music by Hiram Titus, based on the story by J.M. Barrie, will be performed by The Phipps Children’s Theater February 10-26 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 4 p.m., as well as Sundays at 2 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

“The boy who would not grow up” flies into the Darling children’s nursery one night and takes them on a fantastic adventure in Neverland, where they must confront Peter’s archenemy, Captain Hook.

Twenty-five talented area students in grades 10-12 are featured in the cast. Cast members are from Hudson, unless noted otherwise: Peter Pan: Emily Hanson; Wendy: Heather Skoglund; John: James Nelson; Michael: Hannah Burns; Mr. Darling: Ethan Lehman, Houlton; Mrs. Darling: Amy Eckberg, Stillwater; Nana, lion, and crocodile: Kiara Mutchler; Liza: Kylee Morris; Tootles: Audra Grigus; Curly: Kirsten Amann; Slightly: Maggie Smith; Twin One: Rebecca Nelson, Oakdale; Twin Two: Robyn Pfeifer, Hammond; Nibs: Jacey Eckholm; Captain Hook: Rex Wenger; Smee: Isaac Verdoorn; Cecco: Harley Lentz; Jukes: Jason Brunner; Gentleman Starkey: Elliot Wareham; Noodler: Jack Walter, New Richmond; Skylights: Jack Henry Leines; Jigs: Daniel Volk; Tiger Lily: Lydia Stannard, Stillwater; Big Panther: Peyton Zignego, River Falls; and Little Big Panther: Samantha Yonan.

Director John H. Potter, music director Alicia Naughton, and choreographer Christina Leines have staged “Shrek Jr.,” “Aladdin Jr.,” and “Alice in Wonderland” for The Phipps Children’s Theater. Aaron Preusse is the fight director and ZFX, Inc. created the flying effects.

Potter remarks, “‘Peter Pan’ is a magical story that has captivated us for over 100 years. As a director, I try to get a handle on it by imagining it as the dream of a preadolescent boy. There’s non-stop fun and play-fighting, wild beasts, and high adventure. Of course, there’s the ultimate fantasy of being able to fly. … The play is funny, exciting, and quite moving.”

Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $13 for students and youth. It is recommended for children age 4 and older. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

The Phipps Choral Society welcomes singers for ‘Messiah’

The Phipps Choral Society, in collaboration with Bethel Lutheran Church and Layton James, Bethel Director of Music, will perform Handel’s “Messiah” on Palm Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at the church, 920 Third Street, Hudson, Wis. Weekly chorus rehearsals, under the direction of Choral Society director Thomas Dahle, will begin Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2:30 p.m. in the music studio of The Phipps Center.

No auditions are necessary to be a member of the Choral Society chorus, however a good grasp of basic musicianship skills will be of definite benefit to interested singers high school age and older. Singers are expected to attend the vast majority of the eight rehearsals (two absences are permitted) and singers must be able to attend the final rehearsal with orchestra and soloists, which is tentatively scheduled for Saturday morning, April 8. A $20 membership fee is collected from each participant to help with production costs for the performance.

The chorus will use the G. Schirmer edition of “Messiah.” Singers may use their own such edition or will be provided one from the Choral Society’s library.

More information is available on The Phipps website, ThePhipps.org.

‘Rapunzel’ Auditions Feb. 13 & 14

The Phipps Children’s Theater will hold auditions for students in grades 7-9 for “Rapunzel” on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13 and 14, from 6-8 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis.

Filled with action and fresh, hysterical characters, this adaptation by Karen Boettcher-Tate gives a new twist to an old story and a gentle message about the nature of beauty.

Rene Shwartzbuckle adores a turnip-like vegetable called rapunzel. When she spots a mouth-watering patch of the plant in Witch Izwitch’s garden, she sends her husband, Walt, out to ‘borrow’ some. Witch Izwitch is certainly not amused. With her diabolical henchmen, the Glumpwarts, she terrorizes Walt into promising her his firstborn child in exchange for his freedom. The play then jump ahead many years to Rapunzel Shwartzbuckle’s 18th birthday. The witch and the Glumpwarts show up as promised and whisk poor, innocent Rapunzel away to a tower in the forest. Prince Llewellyn then begins a boisterously entertaining rescue attempt.

To sign up for a 30-minute audition, go to ThePhipps.org/ecategory/auditions. There will be a reading provided at the time of the audition. Everyone should bring a non-returnable photo. If needed, callbacks will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Rehearsals begin March 7, and will be scheduled most Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. Performances will be given April 28-May 7 on Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the main theater.

Director Karen Biedermann has performed and directed for community theaters across the Twin Cities, including Lakeshore Players, Ashland Productions, SOS for Youth, River Falls Community Theatre, The Phipps, and Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a degree in theater performance and direction in 2011.

For further information, contact The Phipps Center at 715-386-2305.

Experiencing clay class March 7-21

A three-week Experiencing Clay class for teens and adults will be offered Tuesdays, March 7-21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. The class fee is $79, which includes all materials and supplies.

This class offers an opportunity for those interested in learning how to work with clay to experience multiple facets of the ceramic making process, including wheel throwing, hand-building functional pottery, and creating sculptures in a variety of methods. The class size is limited to nine.

For more information or to register, go to ThePhipps.org, call 715.386.2305, or stop by the center