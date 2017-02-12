Wrestling: Stillwater tops Raiders to remain in SEC driver’s seat

ROSEVILLE — Even without a few regulars due to injury, illness or match counts, the Stillwater wrestling team cruised to a 47-30 Suburban East Conference wrestling victory at Roseville on Friday, Feb. 3.

It was another step toward a conference championship for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 15-6), who host Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake in a triangular meet on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Junior High School. Stillwater, which shared the title with Mounds View and Forest Lake a year ago, can secure the title outright with two victories in the finale.

“I think the kids are excited to finish off the conference,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “That’s one of the check marks you can put down — the upper classmen who know what’s going on, that’s one of the goals going in was to repeat as conference champions. I thought after we won that first match against Woodbury it was probably the biggest match of the year, conference-wise. Obviously Friday is bigger because you’re going to wrap it up, but getting that Woodbury win was big. This was one more step. We have two to go on Friday.”

Reid Ballantyne pinned his opponent in the first period at 106 pounds and the Ponies never looked back against the Raiders. Trey Kruse at 126 pounds, Kevin Thole (170) and Connor Weiss (195) also recorded pins for Stillwater, which won at 9 of 14 weight classes.

“We sat some kids for different reasons while trying to do the best we can to get kids their matches for all-conference,” Keller said.

In a match between ranked opponents, Stillwater’s Will Harter earned a 10-2 major decision over Tamir Beeler at 152 pounds.

“That was the best match,” Keller said. “It was a good test for Will because he hadn’t had a match for a while that pushed him the whole six minutes. I thought he handled that pretty well. He still has a ways to get back into shape, but it was a good test for him.”

Stillwater 47, Roseville 30

106 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned NA, 1:17; 113 — Javon Taschuk (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Jared Ruskin (Ros) pinned Jacob Andreachi, 5:55; 126 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Ber Blute, :37; 132 — Yared Anserra (Ros) won by forfeit; 138 — Ramesh Upreti (Ros) pinned Jared Christian, 5:23; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) dec. Miguel Urriola, 6-3; 152 — Will Harter (St) major dec. Tamir Beeler, 10-2; 160 — Alex LaPierre (Ros) pinned Thomas Reisselman, 3:08; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Joe Murtha, 2:45; 182 — Thomas Schweitzer (Ros) pinned Jackson Dunleap, :36; 195 — Connor Weiss (St) pinned Misael Moreno, 2:54; 220 — Will Gleason (St) won by forfeit; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) major dec. Will Petersen, 9-1.

Ponies fifth at C-D Hall

At St. Paul, the Ponies turned in a 2-2 record to place fifth in the Sgt. Michael Carlson Memorial Duals on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

Stillwater opened the day with a 36-31 loss to eventual runner-up Wayzata before topping Redwood-River Valley 55-20 in the second round of its four-team pool. The Ponies finished on the wrong side of a 34-31 decision against Lakeville South before closing out the tournament with a 69-9 triumph over Eden Prairie in the match for fifth place.

“It was kind of like Farmington, we were flat in the morning and we did not wrestle a good match against Wayzata,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “It carried over to the Lakeville South match also, we did not wrestle our best.”

Will Harter won the 100th match in his varsity career with a first-period pin against Redwood-River Valley’s Devin Johnson at 152 pounds. Harter, a sophomore, became the 12th Stillwater wrestler to surpass the century mark, a list that also includes Dustin Dahlblom, Steve Dahlblom, Joey Gould, Austin Jordan, Cody Madsen, Mike Wright, Alex Cadwell, Branden Madsen, Chris Anderson, Ray Wilhelm and Sean Cusick.

Harter was upended by Lakeville South’s Grant Hendren 8-1 in the next round before closing out the day by pinning Eden Prairie’s Jordan Todd in 1:04.

Harter was trailing 3-1 with about 10 seconds remaining before Hendren expanded his lead.

“It was the match of the tournament,” Keller said. “There were a lot of scrambles and it was really a fun match to watch.”

Reid Ballantyne, who remains undefeated this season, won all four of his matches at 106/113 pounds. He was joined by teammates Connor Weiss (195 pounds) and Will Gleason (220) in posting 4-0 records.

“Those three undefeated kids wrestled well,” Keller said.

Stillwater 69, Eden Prairie 9

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) dec. Bryce Dagle, 3-2; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Andy Constant (St) won by forfeit; 126 — Logan Kelley (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Ben Gruenstein (EP) dec. Porter Estenson, 1-0; 138 — Jackson Newell (EP) pinned Tyler Dunleap, :53; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) pinned Jack Schlink, 1:38; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Jordan Todd, 1:04; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Xander Falkenstein, 2:54; 170 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Alex Sissel, 1:52; 182 — Jackson Dunleap (St) won by forfeit; 195 — Connor Weiss (St) pinned Ben Westerberg, 1:57; 220 — Will Gleason (St) pinned Zane Sphatt, 4:42; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Jacob Foss, 1:56.

Lakeville South 34, Stillwater 31

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) pinned Peyton Hermann, 1:45; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Kaleb Johnson, 1:24; 120 — Trey Kruse (St) major dec. Ryan Cripe, 10-0; 126 — Brice Bischof (LS) major dec. Andy Constant, 10-2; 132 — Josh Carrick (LS) dec. Porter Estenson, 5-0; 138 — Brady Bastyr (LS) pinned Jared Christian, 1:35; 145 — Willie Bastyr (LS) dec. Peter Hagel, 7-2; 152 — Grant Hendren (LS) dec. Will Harter, 8-1; 160 — Brendon Bischof (LS) dec. Josh Piechowski, 4-3; 170 — Kayin Johnson (LS) pinned Kevin Thole, 4:54; 182 — Charlie Bratsch (LS) pinned Jackson Dunleap, :31; 195 — Connor Weiss (St. dec. Jared Stewart, 1-0; 220 — Will Gleason (St) pinned Jacob Pancirov, 1:47; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Nick Zeidler, 5:54.

Stillwater 55, Redwood-River Valley 20

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) major dec. Damico Arrendondo, 12-1; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Jaxon Lang (R-RV) major dec. Andy Constant, 12-0; 126 — Omar Arrendondo (R-RV) won by forfeit ; 132 — Tayte Harazin (R-RV) major dec. Porter Estenson, 9-1; 138 — Jared Christian (St) pinned Trevor Groebner, 2:34; 145 — Maddie Horn (St) won by forfeit; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Devin Johnson, 1:47; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned James Ploeger, 1:26; 170 — Adam Bommersbach (R-RV) pinned Jackon Dunleap, 4:00; 182 — Kevin Thole (St) pinned Logan Winge, 1:12; 195 — Connor Weiss (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Will Gleason (St) dec. Austin Schumacher, 6-1; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) pinned Chad Maddock, 3:24.

Wayzata 36, Stillwater 31

106 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Matthew Wallerius, :56; 113 — Cael Swenson (Way) pinned Javon Taschuk, 3:31; 120 — Trey Kruse (St) major dec. Royce Hogue, 14-0; 126 — Mitchell Hogue (Way) pinned Andy Constant, :56; 132 — Parker Cary (Way) dec. Porter Estenson, 7-2; 138 — John Spolar (Way) pinned Jared Christian, :28; 145 — Tim Gilseth (Way) dec. Peter Hagel, 4-3; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Arthur Gavrilyuk, 3:04; 160 — Dan Herda (Way) dec. Josh Piechowski, 12-5; 170 — Cameron Johnson (Way) major dec. Jackson Dunleap, 12-5; 182 — Kevin Thole (St) dec. Max Pfau, 5-2 in OT; 195 — Connor Weiss (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Will Gleason (St) pinned Calem Eugene, 2:08; 285 — Bryson Wilkins (Way) pinned Tyler Olson, :32. Wayzata -1 point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

