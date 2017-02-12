UW-River Falls Dance Theatre presents annual spring concert on Feb. 15-18

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring dance concert runs Feb. 15-18. (UW-River Falls file photo by Kathy M Helgeson)

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls Dance Theatre will present its annual spring concert Feb. 15-18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Blanche Davis Theatre of the Kleinpell Fine Arts building.

The 2017 concert features the work of numerous UWRF Dance Theatre Alumni, current students, faculty and professionals. The evening will consist of diverse dance forms from contemporary to modern and from hip-hop to jazz.

Dance Theatre alumni Rana Kuebker and Allison Kocak collaboratively created a dance, “Waste Not, Want Not,” that explores the disposable nature of American society and the need to minimize the human carbon footprint in a light-hearted display designed to have all ages chuckling.

“Driven by Desire,” choreographed by Danielle Ricci, uses child-like curiosity, allowing the audience’s questions to follow them. This piece balances powerful movement based in the modern dance aesthetic tradition, with avant-garde compositional and visual elements.

“Aspiring,” choreographed by Dance Theatre director Mari Kline-Kluck, will be judged at the American College Dance Association Conference shortly after the spring concert concludes. The piece represents the journey taken to acquire insight into one’s own character and values.

The male dancers of Dance Theatre have teamed up to create “J’ai besoin de café.” This humorous piece combines quirky movement with athletic outbursts.

Gaelic movement, language and poetry inspired the full company piece titled “Níl Sa Saol Seo Ach Ceo.” Movement unfolds in patterns like a kaleidoscope of dancers on stage.

The annual spring concert is open to the public and is appropriate for all ages and backgrounds. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (60+), $5 foir students and children, and free for UWRF students with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at the University Theatre Box Office in Kleinpell Fine Arts Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6:30-7:15 p.m. on performance nights, by phone at 715-425-3114 or online at marketplace.uwrf.edu/collections/dance-theatre.

The Kleinpell Fine Arts building is at 420 E. Cascade Ave., River Falls, Wis.

Info: Contact Mari Kline-Kluck at mari.kline@uwrf.edu or 715-425-0743.