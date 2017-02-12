Morning bird hikes continue with Feb. 11 hike at Lake Elmo Park Reserve

A rotating schedule of bird hikes throughout Washington County Parks will continue with a hike 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.

Learn to identify the birds that call the St. Croix Valley home and contribute to citizen science data collection by completing bird count surveys with the guide. The surveys collected will assist the county’s Natural Resources team and related work in conjunction with the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund grant.

It is a one-hour guided hike. Meet at the Nordic Center Foyer, with parking at the Nordic Trailhead Lot.

The hikes will traverse turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions. Participants should bring binoculars and dress for hiking and the weather. This program is free with a parks vehicle permit ($7 per day or $30 per year) and is open to guests of all ages and abilities. ADA accommodations can be made as needed. All minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at 1515 Keats Ave. N.

For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email parks@co.washington.mn.us.