Column: A whisper of spring in the air

The sun shines through birch trees. (Photo by Angie Hong)

Angie Hong

Monday morning, the sky was gray and the air hung heavy with a gloomy winteriness. Tuesday, same. Wednesday, same. Thursday, Friday, Saturday — maybe they were different, but I feel like they were the same.

Then Sunday arrived. I woke up, shuffled downstairs to the kitchen, opened the back door to get the newspaper, and stopped. The sun was shining. Birds were singing. There was a whisper of spring in the air, tickling the needles of the pines and ruffling the feathers of the phoebes. I took a deep breath and smiled.

Two days later, I sit in a coffee shop looking out the window at snowy sidewalks and icy streets. The sky is gray again and the weather channel predicts it might dip below zero tomorrow night. It is unquestionably still winter and yet, I find myself thinking about seed catalogs and dreaming of gardens and trees.

In my inbox, I see an email from Prairie Moon Nursery, a native plant supplier in Winona. Did you know winter is an ideal time to sow seed for native gardens and prairies? If you have a prepared planting site, you can head out anytime between now and early March and broadcast wildflower seeds right onto the snow and ice. Planting now allows the seeds to stratify during freeze-thaw cycles so that they can break dormancy and germinate in the spring.

Late winter is also an ideal time to prune most trees, including oaks, apples, hawthorns and honey locusts. Doing so allows trees to recover quickly once the spring growing season begins so that they aren’t as susceptible to disease.

On that note, if you have a larger property or farm, now is the perfect time to take stock of your existing trees and windbreaks. If your trees are beginning to thin, you may want to plant new trees this spring so they have time to grow and fill in before the older trees stop blocking the wind. The Washington Conservation District is currently taking orders for its spring tree sale. Order tree seedlings in bundles of 25 for $35 and pick them up April 28-29 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The conservation district is also offering a free tree workshop on Feb. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oakdale Discovery Center. Learn more about both the sale and the workshop at mnwcd.org.

If vegetable gardens are more your style, February is the month to begin leek, onion and celery seeds indoors, while broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and head lettuce seeds should be started in early March.

February and March also mark the beginning of planning and dreaming for gardeners across the upper Midwest. Wild Ones – Native Plants, Natural Landscapes will hold its annual Design with Nature Conference Feb. 18 at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul (designwithnatureconference.org). The Master Gardeners of Washington County and 7th District East Metro will have their Spring Fling on March 11 at the Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale (eastmetrospringfling.com). The East Metro Water Resource Education Program will begin holding landscaping workshops in April and May.

Gray clouds blanket the sky, while ice coats the roads and windshield of my car. The thermometer says winter. The view outside the window is winter. Even so, if I close my eyes and listen intently, I can still hear the whispers of spring.