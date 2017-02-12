Community & People 60 years of ice fishing in Lake Elmo Published February 12, 2017 at 7:00 am By Stillwater Gazette The Lake Elmo Lions Club hosted its 60th annual ice fishing contest on Lake Jane Feb. 5. A cold blast days before contest ensured the ice was thick enough to be safe. The first place winner was Timly Moua, who brought home $300 with a 3 lb. 9 oz. northern pike. Second place ($200) went to Angie Davidson, and third place ($100) went to Braiden Ziertman. The $1,000 grand prize winner was Glenn Bergman. The youngest participant was 3-month-old Brayona Henning. The oldest was Bob Sitko. The award for traveling farthest went to Collette Henke, who came from Honolulu. (Submitted photo)