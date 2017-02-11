Letter: Wild thanks Stillwater for hosting Hockey Day

To the editor:

On behalf of the Minnesota Wild organization and our fans, I want to congratulate the Stillwater community and extend our gratitude for the amazing event that you produced for the 11th annual Wells Fargo Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 at Lowell Park. It began with a beautiful setting and became a celebration the entire State of Hockey could enjoy.

Stillwater was an outstanding host, and it was our privilege to showcase the efforts and hospitality your community displayed. From the dramatic setting along the shore of the St. Croix to the thousands of hockey families who attended over the weekend, it was simply spectacular.

Full credit goes to the local organizing committee members, who volunteered countless hours and energy over several months to make the site at Lowell Park shine on Hockey Day. Of the hundreds of details associated with hosting this statewide event, they didn’t miss a single one.

Special touches like the Gophers-Badgers alumni game, ceremonial puck drops and ice sculptures were creative and enjoyed by all.

A generous thank you to the local business community, event partners and the city of Stillwater who supported the event through sponsorship, in-kind donations, volunteerism and expertise to ensure Hockey Day’s success.

A special thanks also to all the area hockey teams who participated, especially the Stillwater boys and girls high school programs, of which your community deserves to be very proud.

Our sincere appreciation to the Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 Stillwater Local Organizing Committee: Tony Novalany, Jeff Cates, Matt Doman, Greg Gartner, Tom Sagissor, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, Robin Anthony,Pam Benson, Doug Brady, Matt Corbett, Jacki Delahunt, Jon Eisele, Frank Fabio, Chad Fredkove, Chief John Gannaway, Bill Given, Brad Hanson, Mark Howe, Matt Howe, Bob Kaufman, Jon Malone, Bob Manning, Tom McCarty, Keith Miller, Tim Moore, Mike Polehna, Dan Raleigh, Chris Swanson, Deniz Stanton, Jason Taverna, Diane Ward, Jon Whitcomb and Moose Younghans.

To the entire Stillwater community, thank you for hosting the State of Hockey in spectacular fashion on our most favorite day.

Matt Majka

Chief Operating Officer

Minnesota Wild