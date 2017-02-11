Girls hockey: Stillwater ties SEC champs in finale

Cleo Nystrom looks for an open teammate during the first period of Stillwater’s 2-1 Suburban East Conference victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Taking on the potential spoiler role, Stillwater nearly cost Forest Lake sole possession of the Suburban East Conference championship before the teams skated to a 2-all tie in their final regular season game on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Ponies gave up the tying goal with just 74 seconds remaining in regulation as Forest Lake (12-3-1 SEC, 15-6-2) earned a crucial point after a scoreless overtime period to finish with a one-point lead over Cretin-Derham Hall (12-4-0, 16-7-2) in the final standings. Mounds View (11-5, 17-8) landed in third place, two points behind the Raiders.

Stillwater finished sixth in the conference with a 6-8-2 record and will carry a 9-14-2 record into the Section 4AA tournament.

The Ponies received the No. 4 seed and will face fifth-seeded Roseville (5-9-2, 9-14-2) in the section quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 11. Game time is 7 p.m. The winner will face top-seeded Hill-Murray or No. 8 seed Irondale/St. Anthony. The bottom half of the bracket features No. 2 Mounds View vs. Woodbury and No. 3 White Bear Lake vs. North St. Paul/Tartan.

Stillwater and Roseville have played many regular season and postseason games, but usually not as the No. 4 and 5 seeds in the section. Regardless, Ponies coach Lee Gillespie expects a competitive game. The Ponies defeated Roseville 4-0 early this season and skated to a 2-all tie on Jan. 26, but the Raiders have played better down the stretch while posting victories over Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake.

“It’s difficult,” Gillespie said. “We played them pretty tough both times earlier, but it doesn’t really matter because it’s going to be a hard, tough battle — it always is against Roseville. They’re not the team they have been, but they finished pretty strong in the regular season. They’re a solid team and we’ll have our hands full.”

The semifinals are scheduled for 5:30/7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Stillwater trailed 1-0 after two periods against Forest Lake, but struck twice on the power play in the third to build a 2-1 lead. Cassidy Jones scored on an assist from Olivia Konigson at 7:53 and Hannah Anderson followed with the go-ahead goal just 40 seconds later.

“Our best period was the third when we started attacking the net,” Gillespie said.

Forest Lake, however, went on the power play with less than two minutes remaining and Kayla Kasel took advantage while scoring the tying goal at 15:46.

“We were up 2-1 and we got a penalty, which was ill-timed and hurt us big time,” Gillespie said.

The Rangers outshot Stillwater 6-2 in overtime, but Olivia Knox was up to the challenge for the Ponies. Knox finished with 40 saves.

“We kind of survived the overtime, but Knox came up big again,” Gillespie said.

Forest Lake finished with nearly twice as many shots on goal (42-23) as the Ponies.

“We got outshot, but I thought we were pretty efficient with our shots,” Gillespie said. “A lot of their shots came after pulling their goalie late and we got on our heels a little bit.

“We played solid defensively, but just couldn’t finish. I thought Knox had a big game. She played really well and kept us in it.”

Forest Lake 1 0 1 0 — 2

Stillwater 0 0 2 0 — 2

First period — 1. FL, Madi Nolan (Brieja Parent, Biz Valley) 12:25.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1. St, Cassidy Jones (Olivia Konigson) pp, 7:53; 2. St, Hannah Anderson (Lauren Einan) pp, 8:32; 2. FL, Kayla Kasel (Maddie Kolbow, Nolan) pp, 15:46.

Overtime — No scoring.

Penalties — FL, 6-12:00; St, 4-8:00.

Saves — FL (Josie Bothun) 6-9-4-2—21; St (Olivia Knox) 14-9-11-6—40.

Stillwater 2, Woodbury 1

Despite outshooting the Royals 25-8 in the first two periods, Stillwater needed a third-period goal from Claire Knowlan to pull out a 2-1 conference victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the SCVRC.

Stillwater held a 43-21 advantage in shots on goal, but was stymied for much of the night by goaltender Erica Gillen, who finished with 41 saves. Kacey Buzay was also strong in goal for the Ponies while turning away 20 shots, including 13 in the third period.

“Buzay played well,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said. “She had a good game and played well. She had to come up with a couple big saves for us.”

After taking a pass from Cleo Nystrom, Knowland fired a shot through traffic and into the net for the game-winner.

“It was a nice shot by her from the point and beat the goalie on the short side,” Gillespie said.

Stillwater defeated the Royals 5-1 earlier this season.

“We didn’t play as a team. We were pretty disjointed,” Gillespie said. “Give them credit because they can be difficult to play against. They’re not going to overwhelm you offensively and we played into their hands a little bit. We didn’t use our speed and skating ability and they slowed the game down and we slowed it down with them. It was a struggle all night.”

Woodbury 0 1 0 — 1

Stillwater 1 0 1 — 2

First period — 1. St, Lauren Einan (Grace Howe, Olivia Konigson) 9:58.

Second period — 1. Wo, Lexie Decker (Amelia Karelitz) 4:25.

Third period — 2. St, Claire Knowlan (Cleo Nystrom) 10:57.

Penalties — Wo, 2-4:00; St, 1-2:00.

Saves — Wo (Erica Gillen) 11-13-17—41; St (Kacey Buzay) 3-4-13—20.