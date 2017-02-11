Boys swimming and diving: Stillwater turns back Rangers in conference showdown

Robert Niemann, Ethan Auleciems and Jon Busse each won two individual events to help propel Stillwater to a 96-84 Suburban East Conference boys’ swimming and diving victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Stillwater Junior High School.

The victory assures the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 7-0) at least a ahare of their third consecutive conference championship. Stillwater closes out its conference campaign at winless White Bear Lake on Feb. 9. It was the first conference setback of the season for the upstart Rangers (7-1, 7-1).

“It was fun,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “You had two undefeated teams going up against each other and both teams were at True Team state. It was a home meet and that helped, too. It worked out.”

It was the third SEC title in a row for the Ponies and the program’s 20th league title in the past 27 years. Stillwater has won 29 straight conference dual meets.

“It’s a goal you start every season with if you have the people to do it,” Luke said. “We did this year and the guys are coming along real well. It’s always fun to win the conference. When we don’t win it, it’s not fun, so we always like to shoot for that.”

Stillwater never trailed against the Rangers, winning the first three races and 9 of 12 events overall.

Sam Larson, Auleciems, Busse and Sam Payne started quickly for the Ponies with a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:39.39.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a medley go 1:39 in a dual meet before,” Luke said.

Niemann followed with a victory in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:46.40 and was backed up by teammates Johann Noer (1:53.71) and Jared Brandt (1:54.19) in third and fourth place.

The Ponies featured at least two of the top three finishers in each swimming event.

“We started winning some events there and won a lot of them,” Luke said. “That worked our way and we just have a little more depth than they did, which works in our favor.”

Auleciems won the 200 individual medley (1:59.36), which was a bonus for the Ponies because they didn’t lose any ground while also allowing Busse to compete in the 100 butterfly, which he won in 53.19. Larson (55.16) and Tyler Banks (56.54) finished behind Busse to provide a 1-2-3 finish for Stillwater in the butterfly.

Ben Chatwin finished first for the Rangers in the 50 and 100 freestyle races, but the Ponies followed in second and third each time. Payne placed second for the Ponies in each event, posting a time of 22.57 in the 50 and 49.46 in the 100.

“Chatwin is very fast, but can only swim so many events,” Luke said. “I thought Payne was pretty consistent in reference to the last few weeks,” Luke said. “He didn’t go up and then back down, he stayed where he was.”

Josiah Fick also contributed a victory for the Ponies in diving with a winning total of 224.0.

“Fick had been down in the 190s, but he was back up to 224,” Luke said.

Niemann added a victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:49.31 and Stillwater closed out the meet with victories in the last three events, including a 1-2 finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

Busse (53.21) and Larson (55.50) finished first and second in the 100 backstroke and Auleciems touched the wall first in the 100 breastroke (1:01.20).

After closing out the regular season at White Bear Lake, the Ponies will host the JV conference meet on Feb. 18 and the Section 4AA Meet on Feb. 23-25.

“We’ll see if we can get the section and continue and hopefully the Minnesota State High School League state meet see if we can get into that top cluster there,” Luke said.

Stillwater 96, Forest Lake 84

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne) 1:39.39; 3. Stillwater (Ben Schlegel, Zach Zuleciems, Tyler Banks and Drew Hammerlund) 1:47.35.

200 freestyle — 1. Robert Niemann (St) 1:46.40; 3. Johann Noer (St) 1:53.71; 4. Jared Brandt (St) 1:54.19.

200 individual medley — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:59.36; 3. Drew Hammerlund (St) 2:05.26; 4. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:06.58.

50 freestyle — 1. Ben Chatwin (FL) 21.82; 2. Sam Payne (St) 22.57; 3. Joseph Saldin (St) 23.71; 6. John Stack (St) 24.73.

Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 224.0.

100 butterfly — 1. Jon Busse (St) 53.19; 2. Sam Larson (St) 55.16; 3. Tyler Banks (St) 56.54.

100 freestyle — 1. Ben Chatwin (FL) 47.62; 2. Sam Payne (St) 49.46; 3. Ben Schlegel (St) 52.82; 4. Joseph Saldin (St) 52.95.

500 freestyle — 1. Robert Niemann (St) 4:49.31; 3. Johann Noer (St) 5:03.51; 4. Drew Hammerlund (St) 5:05.65.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Forest Lake, 1:30.50; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Ethan Auleciems, Joseph Saldin and Robert Niemann) 1:33.07; 3. Stillwater (Johann Noer, Zach Auleciems, John Stack and Jared Brandt) 1:38.44.

100 backstroke — 1. Jon Busse (St) 53.21; 2. Sam Larson (St) 55.50; 4. Ben Schlegel (St) 58.58.

100 breastroke — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:01.20; 3. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:07.08; 5. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:07.37.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Payne, Sam Larson, Robert Niemann and Jon Busse) 3:16.31; 2. Stillwater (Aidan Bloomquist, Johann Noer, Ben Schlegel and Drew Hammerlund) 3:29.93.

