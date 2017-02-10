Hoof Prints: Kobilka sews own clothes from scratch

Julia Kobilka uses her button collection as inspiration for a new handmade outfit.

The average American teenager spends about $2050 a year on clothes or about $40 a week per individual teen. With the Mall of America, the Twin Cities, Woodbury and downtown Stillwater so easily accessible and close by, it is easier to spend even more than that. However, senior Julia Kobilka outsmarts everyone with her money-saving strategy.

Kobilka first started sewing when she was six years old. She learned from her mom, who also taught her sisters. Sewing has always been a passion of hers and she knows how to utilize her skill in a way not many would think of. Generally, students in high school wear the most popular brands of clothing in order to fit in and be cool. However, buying clothes with a certain brand name do not always fit the way they do on models who wear them on the poster. Kobilka found a way to always have clothes that fit just right and match her personal style.

For many people, it takes something specific in order to find their hobby. This was the case for Kobilka. She has been sewing since she was six but it was a machine that made her fall in love with it.

“I didn’t start sewing with a machine until about six years ago, and that was when I really got into it,” Kobilka said.

Finding a hobby is one thing, but sticking with it is another. Finding the time to spend on a time-consuming hobby takes a lot of dedication. With school work, studying and extracurriculars, it takes something someone truly loves to spend time on a hobby. Kobilka takes the time to sew her own clothes because it is something she enjoys doing and because the benefits of making her own clothes outweigh the time spent.

“I like to make my own clothes mainly because it’s kind of fun and I can make sure that they’ll fit me right,” Kobilka explained.

Saving money

Many people throughout the Unites States make their own clothes. In order to make your own clothes it takes a great amount of money with all of the supplies needed to make an outfit. At Michaels, the top five most common materials to sew homemade clothing are cotton-linen sheeting, which is $19.59 per yard, rayon challis, which is $8.04 per yard, voile, which is $6. 29 per yard, lawn, which is $5.59 per yard and gauze, which is $4.89 per yard. Buying many yards of fabrics can add up cost-wise very quickly. Kobilka yet again finds a non-costly way in which to make her clothing.

“The fabric I use usually comes from old pieces of clothing that I make into new ones,” Kobilka said.

Using pieces of old clothing and revamping them does not cost a cent. Also, using material that’s already been used eliminates any worry about how it easily it can be sewed. Especially if the sewing machine is not the newest model.

“Thin fabrics are better for sewing, because my sewing machine is old and the needle breaks if I use fabrics that are too thick. Other than that I really have no preference to the type of fabric,” Kobilka explained.

Origin of ideas

Buying clothes at a store is easy with all of the clothes on mannequins which are on display and the employees telling you that a specific shirt would well go with specific pairs of pants. It never occurs to shoppers how easy it is to buy an outfit that certainly goes together and how they do not have to think about matching their outfits once they leave the store. Making clothes is a completely different story. There are many different ways people can be inspired to make an outfit and it is different for every person.

“My ideas either come from something I see that I’m trying to imitate or I’ll sketch out some designs in my journal,” Kobilka explained.

The amount of thought that has to be put into creating homemade outfits is immense. Especially if it is not something that will be pursued as a future career path.

“I’m not interested in designing clothes as a career. It’s more of a hobby,” Kobilka said.

Being able to think of and build outfits to wear is incredibly rewarding. It can be a life long hobby that is personally beneficial.

“I like to sew in the same way I like to do other creative things. I guess I just like to create,” Kobilka said.