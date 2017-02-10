Back in Time: Adam Marty, painter, soldier and sheriff

Adam Marty in his Civil War uniform, 1863. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

Stillwater pioneer Adam Marty was born in Engi, Glarus, Switzerland on Aug 2, 1837. His father, Sebastian Marti, immigrated to America in 1839 and settled in Stillwater in 1845. There he worked as a cook at McKusick’s sawmill and later owned a farm.

When Marty was 6 years old, his mother died and he was placed in the care of his aunt and uncle, Adam and Anna Marti. In 1846 they — along with Marty, his brother Fridolin (Fred) Marti, and cousins, Sam Bloomer and Jacob Marti — immigrated to America and located in St. Louis, Mo. The men worked in an arsenal making cartridges for use in the Mexican-American War.

In 1849, when Marty was 12, they moved to Stillwater. He worked for John McKusick for one year and then went to live with his father on his farm. In 1856, at the age of 18, Marty began working as a house painter, which continued up to the time when he enlisted to fight in the Civil War.

He joined the Stillwater Guard in the late 1850s. This loose-knit militia group formed Company B, when the 1st Minnesota was created in April, 1861. Marty was 24 when he enlisted. He stood 5 feet 7 inches tall. He had a ruddy complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

In a letter to his former employer Henry Jackman of Stillwater Township, Marty explained why he was eager to defend the Union: “I have done nothing more than that duty which I owe to my adopted country which has sheltered me when young and given me all the libertys and privileges which I enjoy…[I will] fight for her, in this her dire extremity, and freely bleed, and even die for her if need be. Who would not fight for such a country, such blessings, and such privileges!”

