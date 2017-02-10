Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – STILLWATER TOWNSHIP, MINNESOTA

SECTION 00030

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 BITUMINOUS ROAD MAINTENANCE PROJECT

SAMBATEK #20626

Sealed proposals will be received by the Town Engineer until 1:00 P.M., Friday, March 3, 2017 at the Town Engineers Office, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor, equipment and materials to complete the bituminous overlay project.

The estimated quantities for the project are approximately:

11,280 Ton Type SPWEB240B Bituminous

7,000 LF 4 Line Epoxy

900 SY Full Depth Reclamation

3,220 Ton Shoulder Base Aggregate

The bids will be considered by the Town Board at the regularly scheduled meeting on March 9, 2017.

All proposals shall be addressed to:

Mike Kuno, Town Engineer

Sambatek, Inc.

12800 Whitewater Drive, Suite 300,

Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343

and shall be securely sealed and shall be endorsed on the outside with the statement 2017 BITUMINOUS ROAD MAINTENANCE PROJECT and shall be on the Bid Form included in the specifications for the project.

Complete digital Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com (project #4843770) for $20. Copies of the bidding and other proposed contract documents are on file with the Stillwater Township Engineer, Sambatek, 12800 Whitewater Drive, Suite 300, Minnetonka, MN 55343 upon payment of $75.00 per set (includes MN sales tax), which is NON-REFUNDABLE.

Each bidder shall file with his bid a cashiers check, certified check, or bid bond in an amount of not less than five (5) percent of the total amount of the bid. No bid may be withdrawn within sixty (60) days after the bids are opened.

The Township reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive any informalities or irregularities therein.

Stillwater Township, Minnesota

David Johnson, Chairman

ATTEST: Kathy Schmoeckel, Township Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

February 10, 2017

651976