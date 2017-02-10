10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Nordic skiing — Led by individual medalist Jessie Diggins — who wins the pursuit by nearly two minutes — the Stillwater girls’ Nordic ski team places five skiers among the top six to easily capture the Section 3 championship at Troll Hollow. Sara Cattanach, Jackie Pribyl, Katie Walsh and Maddy Wendt place third through sixth for the Ponies. The Stillwater boys place second behind Mahtomedi, but qualify Reid Gilbertson, Patrick Hlavacek and Kent Marcuson for state as individuals.

Alpine skiing — The Stillwater girls’ alpine ski team captures the Section 4 championship at Welch Village to earn a repeat trip to the state meet. Alex Anderson, Allison O’Brien and Hilary Saltzman also qualify for individual state competition for the Stillwater girls. In the boys’ standings, the Ponies finish third behind Irondale and Mahtomedi, though Austin Northrup and Cullen McDowell advance to state as individuals.

Girls hockey — Despite finishing second to Roseville in the SEC standings, the Stillwater girls’ hockey team upends the fourth-ranked Raiders 3-1 in the final regular season game. Kristina King, Callie Dahl and Allie Schwab score a goal each to lead the Ponies, who for five years in a row have won the conference title or placed second behind Roseville.

Football — Four Stillwater seniors confirm their collegiate plans. Collin McGarry (Minnesota), Mark Kubacki (North Dakota) and Travis Miller (North Dakota State College of Science) each sign a national letter of intent while teammate Joe Stormont commits to Columbia University.