SCPA: Lions string together three victories

Annika White poured in a team-high 18 points to help lift St. Croix Preparatory Academy to a 53-51 Minnesota Christian Athletic Association girls’ basketball victory at West Lutheran High School on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Sophie Hangge added 10 points for the Lions (4-3 MCAA, 11-7), who have won three in a row nad five of their last six.

• Meg Schulte led all scorers with 20 points and Lions teammate Jade Fisher chipped in with 12 points as SCPA defeated Spectrum 58-48 in a conference game on Saturday, Jan. 28.

• White set the scoring pace with 17 points as SCPA built a 32-17 halftime lead and held off St. Agnes for a 58-56 nonconference victory on Thursday, Jan. 26. Meg Schulte finished with 12 points and Mary Ture added 10 for the Lions.

K’lynn Lewis of St. Agnes led all scorers with 24 points.

Lions top West Lutheran

Matt Kaul delivered 25 points as SCPA jumped out to a 13-point halftime lead and held off West Lutheran High School 67-59 for a MCAA boys’ basketball victory on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at SCPA. Adam Wiering added 12 points for the Lions, who improved to 4-4 in the conference and 10-7 overall.

• SCPA dropped a 71-69 decision at Spectrum High School on Friday, Jan. 27.