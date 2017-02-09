New chamber event: Bags, Bingo & Beer is Feb. 25

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce has announced its inaugural Bags, Bingo and Beer winter event on Saturday, Feb. 25.

This is a 32-team bean bag tournament at Heights Hall, 5880 Omaha Ave. N. Play bean bag toss and bingo, and enjoy food and beer. Top three teams win cash prizes.

Registration costs $60 for a team of two or $30 for individual registration.

This event is open to the community and free to attend as a spectator and to play bingo.

Event is noon to 4 p.m.

Info: bit.Ly/2kwfC02 or 651-439-4001.