Girls hockey: White Bear Lake overtakes Ponies in third period

VADNAIS HEIGHTS — Scoring three times in the last seven minutes of play, White Bear Lake rallied for a 3-1 Suburban East Conference girls’ hockey victory over Stillwater on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Vadnais Sports Center.

The Ponies (5-8-1 SEC, 8-14-1) broke a scoreless tie five minutes into the third period as Hannah Anderson beat goaltender Calla Frank on a pass from Gina Jablonski to provide a 1-0 lead.

White Bear Lake (10-5, 14-9), which remains four points behind Forest Lake (24) and Mounds View (24) and two points behind Cretin-Derham Hall in the conference standings, charged back to tie the game on a power play goal by Claudia Verkerke at 10:23.

The Bears pulled their goalie while waiting for a delayed penalty on Stillwater and Ashley Healy knocked in the deciding goal for White Bear Lake at 13:30. The Bears also added an empty-net goal with 24 seconds remaining to privide the final margin.

“We’re still having trouble scoring, but I thought we outplayed them five-on-five,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said.

Stillwater outshot the Bears 11-7 in the third period, but the momentum shifted while skating short-handed.

“That just killed us,” Gillespie said. “We had them on the ropes and let them off. We played really well, but that was a tough loss. It’s one thing taking (penalties) in your defensive zone, but we took them in the offensive zone, which is not a place to take a penalty when you’re up a goal.”

Olivia Knox finished with 23 saves for the Ponies against a team that has outscored their opponents by a 2-to-1 margin (43-20) this season.

“Knox had a heckuva game,” Gillespie said. “She’s having a great season.”

Calla Frank also played well in goal for the Bears while making 29 stops. Stillwater had an opportunity to extend its lead in the third when Gina Jablonski was awarded a penalty shot, though Frank stopped her and blanked the Ponies the rest of the way.

“Frank is one of the top goalies in the state,” Gillespie said.

Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1

White Bear Lake 0 0 3 — 3

First period — No scoring.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1. St, Hannah Anderson (Gina Jablonski) 5:23; 1. WBL, Claudia Verkerke (Sydney Shearen) pp, 10:23; 2. WBL, Ashley Healy (Avery Snyder, Morgan Newpower) 13:30; 3. WBL, Dani Menk (unassisted) 16:36.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; WBL, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Olivia Knox) 6-13-4—23; WBL (Calla Frank) 10-9-10—29.

Stillwater 2, Roseville 2

At Roseville, sisters Ava and Mayo Yokanovich each found the back of the net for the Ponies, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Roseville as the teams skated to a 2-all tie in a conference game on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Roseville Ice Arena.

The Ponies held a 26-28 advantage in shots on goal, but were stymied after striking for two goals in the opening period. Ava Yokanovich opened the scoring while scoring on an assist from Maya at 2:53.

Roseville’s Izzy Larson scored on the power play at 6:09 to even the score before Maya Yokanovich regained a 2-1 lead for the Ponies at 13:49, with assists to Cleo Nystrom and Ava.

“The Yokanovich sisters had a really good game,” Ponies coach Lee Gillespie said.

Michaela Arnold pulled the Raiders even at 2-all at 10:38 of the second period, which is where it ended after the third period and overtime.

“We’re playing pretty good defensively, but even on the power play we couldn’t put the puck in on those,” Gillespie said. “We had a couple pretty good chances, but their goalie came up big on a couple of rebounds.”

Kacey Buzay started in goal for the Ponies and totaled 26 saves.

“Buzay made some nice saves in the overtime,” Gillespie said. “She kept us in the game. I thought we had the better of the play, but it’s the same old thing, we just couldn’t score.”

Stillwater 2 0 0 0 — 2

Roseville 1 1 0 0 — 2

First period — 1. St, Ava Yokanovich (Maya Yokanovich) 2:53; 1. Ros, Izzy Larson (Madison Gaffney, Lexi DeBace) pp, 6:09; 2. St, M. Yokanovich (Cleo Nystrom, A. Yokanovich) 13:49.

Second period — 2. Ros, Michaela Arnold (Mia Gaertner, Erin Swanson) 10:38.

Third period — No scoring.

Overtime — No scoring.

Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Ros, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Kacey Buzay) 7-8-6-5—26; Ros (Maddison Lehto) 8-9-12-5—34.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com