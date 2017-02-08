Stillwater bars, restaurants see high sales in January but retail seems left behind

Downtown Stillwater saw higher foot traffic than usual in January, thanks to events such as Sticks in Stillwater and Hockey Day Minnesota, as well as an ice castle. (Gazette file photo)

An event-filled January in downtown Stillwater has been a boon for restaurants and bars, but winter sales for downtown retailers have been slow as usual, businesses say.

The first month in 2017 saw many out-of-towners come to Stillwater for the Stick in Stillwater youth hockey tournament, Hockey Day Minnesota and the ice castle in Lowell Park. These events brought more foot traffic — and cash — into businesses during the typically quiet month of January.

“The restaurants are doing their highest peaks in January,” said Robin Anthony, executive director of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. “That’s really exciting. Winter is very quiet, but it is busy down here even during the week.”

Ziggy’s Street Food, Cocktails and Music opened in the former downtown Dairy Queen about seven months ago, said bartender Eric Woodcock, and the recent traffic increase was the boost in sales it needed.

“It’s helping us get through the winter, for sure, just get our name out there,” Woodcock said. “You hear stories of businesses that go into the winter in downtown Stillwater where some make it but some don’t.”

During Hockey Day, Woodcock said the bar had standing room only for most of the day.

“I was a lot of fun,” he said. “We had drink specials and jersey giveaways. I think events like Hockey Day and the ice castle are good for the city. I hope they will come back in the future.”

Marcy Tremblay-Lillyblad, owner of Tremblay’s Sweet Shop, usually closes her store for January due to slow sales, but she decided to keep the doors open this year in anticipation of the winter events.

“We don’t have anything to compare it to because we are usually closed, but it was definitely worth it to stay open this year,” Tremblay-Lillyblad said. “I would say sales were similar to what we see in the beginning of the spring.”

Retail shops saw an increase of foot traffic, but said they haven’t seen the increase turn to actual sales.

Dave Austad, a partner at River City Antiques, said on weekends he has seen 200 to 300 people per day come into the shop, but sales haven’t matched.

“We get a lot of people walking around town with their families, but they are browsers, not shoppers,” Austad said. “On the positive side, it does create awareness and they see what we are about. Our hope is that they will come back.”

The shop recently opened and is located steps away from the ice castle in Lowell Park.

“With an attraction like that, they [visitors] will come to eat in town and drink in town, but they are not shoppers. That is not what their goal is,” Austad said. “I do think it has been really good for the town, unlike other years where it has been very quiet.”

Two other retail store representatives, who didn’t want to be named, agreed the events have been positive for the city’s restaurants and bars, but said their retail shops haven’t seen a similar benefit.

Contact Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com