Nordic skiing: Stillwater boys, girls capture SEC titles

RED WING — Finding suitable trails has been a problem this winter, but success has been abundant for the Stillwater boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams.

The Ponies swept Suburban East Conference championships on Wednesday at Mississippi National Golf Course.

“I’m not sure if we expended more energy finding a place to race or actually racing,” Ponies co-head coach Kris Hansen said. “The SEC coaches had to do some creative thinking to find a venue. Luckily, with last week’s snow, we had a viable course down in Red Wing. The conditions weren’t fantastic, but since they were the same for everyone, it was OK.”

Led by the 1-2 punch of Shad Kraftson and Josh Albrecht, the Ponies outscored rival Forest Lake 478-454 to win the boys’ race. Roseville followed in third with 415 points.

Kraftson turned in the fastest time in the morning classic race to build a 13-second lead over Albrecht for the freestyle pursuit in the afternoon. Kraftson, a senior, finished in a time of 27:22, which was 22 seconds ahead of Albrecht.

Albrecht turned back a late charge from Mounds View’s Mark Ousdigian to hold onto second place.

Stillwater also received strong showings from Nolan Noer (28:29), Ian Ruh (29:03) and Noah Kneeskern (29:06), who placed seventh through ninth to complete the scoring. Brian Olson wasn’t far behind in 11th place with a time of 29:20.

“The middle of our order was really solid,” Stillwater co-head coach Torry Kraftson said of the opening classic race. “It was great to see our top six skiers within two minutes of each other in the 10k pursuit.”

The top 22 finishers earn all-conference honors and all 10 of Stillwater’s entries made the cut. Evan Dybvig (14th), Caden Albrecht (16th), Grant Hietpas (17th) and Lars Dewall (20th) helped Stillwater occupy half of the top 20 spots in the race.

The Stillwater girls were equally dominant while placing 10 skiers among the top 21.

The Ponies featured three of the top four finishers, led by individual conference champion Siri Bohacek with a winning time of 31:16. Forest Lake’s Regan Duffy finished the classic race with a 30-second lead, but the Ponies trio of Bohacek, Rana Kraftson and Libby Tuttle quickly closed the gap after starting the freestyle pursuit within seven seconds of each other.

Duffy still maintained a lead until Bohacek broke away from her teammates to move into the lead before the final downhill to finish with a three-second cushion. Kraftson (31:28) and Tuttle (31:29) each finished within 10 seconds of Duffy (13:19).

“The afternoon was great, especially for a coach,” Hansen said. “I was very proud of what I saw. Libby, Rana and Siri formed a single, very fast, very powerful train of three. I was so pleased to see how they worked together, skating in sync and trading places to keep the pace high. Siri attributed her win to the great team work she had with Libby and Rana giving her the confidence to pass the Forest Lake skier. All three of our skiers moved ahead of at least one Forest Lake skier and they had the fastest three skate times of the day.”

Greta Peterson was also strong for the Ponies while finishing seventh with a time of 32:16 and teammates Hannah Beech (33:44) and Liv Myers (33:59) followed in 11th and 12th.

Filling out an impressive card for the Ponies were Hannah Brown (14th), Emma Albrecht (15th), Sydney Peterson (35:09) and Sintra Nichols (35:20).

“The rest of the team also worked well together,” Hansen said. “Hannah Brown and Emma traded leads during their pursuit and worked together to pass competitors at tricky sections on the course. They were both aggressive and sharp and skied with a confidence I hadn’t seen before. That combination was key on this course. I was thrilled to see them functioning so well together.”

Myers, Albrecht and Peterson are first-time all-conference honorees for the veteran Ponies.

“Those three have really had a great season,” Hansen said. “They’ve been learning so much and have, all three, become much more experienced and savvy racers. They’ve injected some exciting energy into our team. Their positive attitudes and strong work ethic really raise the bar for the whole team.”

Stillwater will host the Jeanne Lyner Invitational on Feb. 4 and then compete in the Section 4 Meet on Thursday, Feb. 9.

“We’re looking forward to the section championships next week,” Hansen said. “Having a day like today, when things go so well, makes you excited for the next event. This is such a strong team, I’m really looking forward to see what they can do for the rest of the season.”

• Stillwater was also well represented in the JV races on Wednesday. Meade Acers won the 5-kilometer classic race and Bethany Olson prevailed in the 5-kilometer freestyle race — with teammate Lily Mayek placing second in each.

The Stillwater boys were dominant while claiming the top 12 spots in the freestyle race and the top nine in the classic event.

“We had great finishes in the JV races,” Kraftson said. “We also had tremendous assistance from our volunteer waxing, timing and support crew.”

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 478; 2. Forest Lake 454; 3. Roseville 415; 4. Mounds View 397; 5. White Bear Lake 387; 6. East Ridge 343; 7. Park 222; 8. Woodbury 190.

Stillwater results

Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit

1. Shad Kraftson 14:25-12:57—27:22; 2. Josh Albrecht 14:38-13:06—27:44; 7. Nolan Noer 15:11-13:18—28:29; 8. Ian Ruh 15:36-13:27—29:03; 9. Noah Kneeskern 15:36-13:47—29:06; 11. Brian Olson 15:27-13:53—29:20; 14. Evan Dybvig 15:37-14:12—29:49; 16. Caden Albrecht 16:05-13:57—30:02; 17. Grant Hietpas 16:10-14:02—30:12; 20. Lars Dewall 16:44-14:07—30:51. Medalist: Shad Kraftson (St) 27:22.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 479; 2. Forest Lake 457; 3. Roseville 428; 4. White Bear Lake 408; 5. East Ridge 380; 6. Mounds View 323; 7. Woodbury 308; 8. Park 252.

Stillwater results

1. Siri Bohacek 17:00-14:16—31:16; 3. Rana Kraftson 16:57-14:31—31:28; 4. Libby Tuttle 16:54-14:35—31:29; 7. Greta Peterson 17:07-15:09—32:16; 11. Hannah Beech 17:43-16:01—33:44; 12. Liv Myers 18:10-15:49—33:59; 14. Hannah Brown 18:28-15:46—34:14; 15. Emma Albrecht 18:31-15:49—34:20; 20. Sydney Peterson 19:14-15:55—35:09; 21. Sintra Nichols 18:47-16:33—35:20.

