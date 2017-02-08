New Community Thread fundraiser celebrates 50 years of service

Community Thread invites community members to its new fundraiser, Black Tie Bingo, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Water Street Inn. The Saturday evening event offers bingo, raffles and the chance to enjoy the antics of “local celebrity” bingo callers.

Featured callers include former Community Thread board member Jennifer Cates-Peterson, Stillwater Stillwater Councilmember Dave Junker, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, Stillwater Ponies football coach Beau LaBore, Community Thread fitness instructor Kathy Oertel and comedian and Stillwater native Chris Shaw.

The event will also commemorate Community Thread’s 50 years of providing services to the greater Stillwater Community.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at CommunityThreadMN.org, in person at Community Thread, or by calling 651-439-7434. Tickets are $50 per person. Buy five and get the sixth free.

Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres, one drink ticket, and six bingo cards. Additional bingo cards and a variety of raffle prize tickets will also be available for purchase. All proceeds support the programs and service of Community Thread.

Community Thread is a Stillwater-based nonprofit that seeks to leverage resources and volunteers to improve the quality of life for adults and their families in the community.