County receives additional funds to fight sex trafficking

Washington County will receive a $184,672 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Justice Programs, to continue to fight sex trafficking in the county after the county board accepted the grant Jan. 24.

The grant funds will be added to the current 2016-2017 Sex Trafficking Investigations and Training grant to allow for the creation and funding of three additional positions, project manager, legal assistant, and a part-time law clerk, as well as training and equipment for the county attorney’s office.