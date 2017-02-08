Boys basketball: Ponies’ second-half surge falls short

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A spirited second-half comeback fell short as the Stillwater boys’ basketball team fell to Roseville 62-53 in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (1-9 SECC, 3-15), who also fell behind early in a 71-54 loss to Roseville earlier this season, fell behind 24-5 with seven minutes remaining in the first half and eventually trailed 40-21 at the break.

“It was almost identical to first game we played early in the year,” Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said. “We came out flat and we gave up 40 points in the first. We’re not going to win too many games giving up 40 points in the first half.”

Evan Parker, who finished with 12 points, drained two 3-pointers early in the second half as Stillwater started to climb back into the game. Josh Lorenson also connected from long range as the Ponies pulled within 40-32. It took Roseville more than five minutes to score in the second half and the Ponies continued chipping away at the lead.

Parker hit another 3-pointer to cap a 25-11 run to draw the Ponies within 51-46 with less than four minutes remaining, but that was the closest margin for the Ponies, who committed turnovers on each of their next two possessions.

Roseville (5-4, 6-12) was also solid at the free throw line down the stretch.

“The second half we were more energetic and it started at defensive end,” Hannigan said. “We gave up 40 in the first half and the first 14 minutes of the second half we gave up 11. We didn’t contest shots early. We also had double digit turnovers in the first half.”

Lucas Braun led the Ponies with 17 points, including 12 in the second half. His scoring became more important when Cooper Yeary left the game with an injury after hitting two 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the first half. The Ponies were already playing without leading scorer Manny Jingco.

“We’ve got to find a better way to prepare them to be ready to play,” Hannigan said. “We finally dig in and they’re reflecting what we do in practice and we’re capable of playing that way in the second half, but we come out a little flat. We have to make sure we’re continuing to instill the skills into kids, but we have to find new ways to get these guys ready to go. It was an uninspiring first half and it took them to get punched in the mouth, figuratively, to respond and by the time we responded it was too late.”

Parker has also picked up his play while averaging 13.6 points over the past three games — after scoring 35 points combined in the first 15 games this season.

“He’s playing a lot more confident,” Hannigan said. “He’s always been a shooter, but lacked a little bit of confidence. He’s gained more confidence, even on the defensive end, and I think that’s translated to the offensive end and that’s allowed him to be one of our bigger offensive threats now.”

Richard Wilson led a balanced scoring attack for the Raiders with 11 points.

Roseville 40 22 — 62

Stillwater 21 32 — 53

Roseville (pts): Jovan Hunter 8, Devin Adams 4, Drew Adams 9, Joe Wright 8, Richard Wilson 11, Anthony Weber 6, Tony Payne 8 and Nolan Wald 8.

Stillwater: Lucas Braun 17, Cooper Yeary 8, Josh Lorenson 3, Nate Shikenjanski 3, Garrett Corcoran 5, Evan Parker 12 and Devontae Hatcher 5.

3-pointers: Ros (6): Hunter, Drew Adams 2, Wilson and Payne 2; St (12): Braun 3, Yeary 2, Lorenson, Shikenjanski, Corcoran and Parker 4.

Free throws: Ros, 11-18; St, 3-7.

Fouls: Ros, 10; St, 15.

Fouled out: None.

White Bear Lake 65, Stillwater 57

At White Bear Lake, Austin Schochet and Sam Schwartz combined for seven 3-pointers to help the Bears hold off Stillwater for a 65-57 conference victory on Friday, Jan. 28.

The Ponies finished strong in the first half to carry a 27-26 lead into the break, but the Bears outscored Stillwater 39-30 in the second half.

Manny Jingco returned to the lineup and scored a team-high 15 points, but was unable to finish the game because of a recurring injury. Evan Parker added 14 points for Stillwater, which also converted 12 of 14 opportunities at the free throw line.

“They started out pretty hot and caught some confidence and they carried that the rest of the game,” Ponies coach Brady Hannigan said. “We’d make a comeback, but then two or three possessions we struggled to the put the ball in the basket and struggled to stop them. We couldn’t get consistent on either end of the court.”

Schochet and Jeremy Becker each finished with 14 points to lead the Bears (2-7, 3-14).

“They’re a different White Bear team from the beginning of the year,” Hannigan said. “They’ve had some shake up and it’s been a positive. They played really hard and I think our guys matched them for a while, but didn’t have the firepower at the end.”

Stillwater 27 30 — 57

White Bear Lake 26 39 — 65

Stillwater (pts): Lucas Braun 7, Cooper Yeary 6, Joe Haggard 6, Nate Shikenjanski 6, Manny Jingco 15, Evan Parker 14 and Devontae Hatcher 3.

White Bear Lake: Jack Danenberg 2, Sam Schwartz 13, Blake Charles 12, Josh Griefenhagen 6, Jeremy Beckler 14, Austin Schochet 14, Carter Ehlers 2 and Mathias Beck 2.

3-pointers: St (7): Braun, Yeary 2, Parker 4; WBL (7): Schochet 4 and Schwartz 3.

Free throws: St, 12-14; WBL, 12-18.

Fouls: St, 14; WBL, 13.

Fouled out: None.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com