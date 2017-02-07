Wrestling: Ponies crown five champs, pin down title at Veldman Invitational

SOUTH ST. PAUL — The Stillwater wrestling team featured 14 placewinners in as many weight classes to claim the top spot in the 16-team Veldman Invitational at South St. Paul on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Ponies crowned five individual champions and totaled 242 points to outdistance runner-up South St. Paul (199) and third-place Maple Grove (159.5).

“We thought the kids really wrestled well,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “The competition wasn’t as strenuous as we’ve had in the past, but we went in with the thought that we keep getting better every week and are trying to peak at the right time. This was one more step to show that what we’re doing is correct and working.”

Stillwater’s top finishers were remarkably consistent, with five wrestlers living up to their top seed and second-seeded Jeffrey Robinson placing second at 120 pounds. Individual champions for the Ponies were Reid Ballantyne, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after cruising to the title at 106 pounds, Trey Kruse (120), Will Harter (152), James Huntley (182) and Connor Weiss (195).

“We went in with five No. 1 seeds and they all won and our one No. 2 seed took second,” Keller said. “For most part they really weren’t challenged except for James in that final match.”

Ballantyne pinned his first two opponents in the first period and then stopped Joey Thompson of Maple Grove in 3:14 in the finals to improve to 28-0 on the season.

“It was pretty cool for an eighth grader to get most outstanding wrestler,” Keller said. “Reid has just been dominant all year and fun to watch. Other people really enjoy watching him, too, his style of attack is pretty cool and it’s infectious on other kids. That’s a style we want to try and have.”

After winning by fall as the first period ended in the opening round, Kruse needed just eight seconds to pin his semifinal opponent on his way to the finals, where he recorded a 10-0 major decision over Quinn Christofferson of South St. Paul. Kruse improved to 28-4 on the season.

Harter (16-2), who has missed portions of the season because of injury, also won via pin in his first two matches before defeating Jose Rodgers of South St. Paul by an 11-2 major decision in the finals.

“It’s a great sign to have Harter back and wrestling well,” Keller said. “He’s had a couple great weeks of practice with no shoulder issue, which is great sign for him and the team.”

Huntley cruised to victory in his first two matches before holding off Jaylin Hildebrandt of Becker 9-8 in the finals. Huntley suffered an injury in that match, but was able to hang on for the win. He improved to 27-1 this season.

Weiss advanced to the finals with three pins before a 13-2 major decision over Isaac Boehmer of Maple Grove in the finals.

Tyler Olson was also solid for the Ponies after losing to No. 1-seeded Isaac Arjes of Austin in the second round. Olson, who just started wrestling after being sidelined by injury, finished with a 4-1 record in the tournament.

His presence helps anchor the bottom of the lineup.

Olson has jumped right in the fire since returning — including getting pushed hard in practice while working out against past Stillwater state runner-up heavyweight Brock Horwath, who also wrestled for the University of Wisconsin.

“Five years in a Division I wrestling room, you pick up a lot,” Keller said.

Josh Piechowski added a third-place finish for the Ponies while competing at 160 pounds.

“We went through our team and were looking at what kids actually lost a match they probably should have won and realistically there were not two or three matches that could or should have won that we didn’t,” Keller said. “Right now the way the kids are wrestling well.”

• Also on Saturday, Stillwater wrestlers Luke Bethke at 113 pounds and Eli Wilson at 120 pounds each finished second at the Minnesota Ninth-Grade Wrestling League Region 5 Tournament at Totino-Grace High School. The runner-up finishes qualified both wrestlers for the state meet, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Champlin Park.

As a team, the Ponies totaled 110 pounds to place fifth behind Forest Lake (182), Osseo (133.5), Maple Grove (131.5) and Minnetonka (131) in the 14-team field.

Team scores

1. Stillwater 242.5; 2. South St. Paul 199; 3. Maple Grove 159.5; 4. Blaine 141.5; 5. Austin 129; 6. Becker 125; 7. Lakeville North 117.5; 8. North St. Paul 79; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 75; 10. Big Lake 63; 11. St. Paul Harding 23; 12. Eden Prairie 48.5; 13. St. Paul Central 23; 14. Park Center 11; 15. St. Paul Como Park 9; 16. St. Paul Humboldt 5.

Stillwater results

106 — Reid Ballantyne (3-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Jack Romain (NSP) :48; pinned Shervy Xiong (SPH) 1:31; pinned Joey Thompson (MG) 3:14.

113 — Javon Taschuk (3-1, 5th place): bye; lost to Emesto Espino-Sanchez (SSP) 8-5; dec. Ixtzul Aguilar (NSP) 5-0; pinned Sam Fuchs (EP) 2:45; dec. Simeon Paynter (MG) 7-0.

120 — Trey Kruse (4-0, 1st place): pinned Pawan Biswa (SPH) 2:00; pinned Josh Ginther (Bl) :08; pinned Jacob Golberg (LN) 1:13; major dec. Quinn Christofferson (SSP) 10-0.

126 — Jeffrey Robinson (2-1, 2nd place): bye; dec. Chontu Lee (SPH) 7-0; pinned Kevin Andres (Be) 1:56; lost to Lorenzo Diaz (SSP) 7-0.

132 — Porter Estenson (2-2, 7th place): lost by major dec. Gavin Peterson (MG) 13-1; dec. Noah Hurley (NSP) 2-0; lost by tech fall to Cole LaFreniere (Bl) 15-0; pinned Ba Soet Gay (SPC) 4:05.

138 — Jared Christian (3-2, 6th place): pinned Connor DeBorde (C-DH) 1:32; pinned by Aiden Wilson (Aus) :48; pinned San Paw (SPH) 1:58; dec. Ryan Helgoe (Bl) 8-2; lost to Isaac Bemis (Bl) 8-1.

145 — Peter Hagel (3-2, 7th place): lost by major dec. Isaac Contreras (SSP) 11-0; major dec. Edmundo Villalva (C-DH) 14-2; dec. Kayode Ajao (SPCP) 4-0; lost to Joe Morris (Bl) 5-0; dec. Josh Belden (Aus) 8-3.

152 — Will Harter (3-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Sam Quirez (MG) 3:07; pinned Logan Jurek (Be) 1:58; major dec. Jose Rodgers (SSP) 11-2.

160 — Josh Piechowski (2-1, 3rd place): bye; pinned Thomas Hintz (Bl) 5:40; lost to Charlie Gellerman, 2-1; dec. Evan Hull (MG) 6-0.

170 — Jackson Dunleap (2-2, 6th place): pinned by Jack Berndt (MG) 1:40; dec. Jackson Hample (Aus) 8-5; dec. Dylan Ditty (PC) 10-4; pinned by Irving Sereno (NSP) 2:50.

182 — James Huntley (3-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Ethan Taylor (Bl) 2:47; tech fall Tom Dunnett (LN) 17-2; dec. Jaylin Hildebrandt (Be) 9-8.

195 — Connor Weiss (4-0, 1st place): pinned Gavin Engles (PC) 3:03; pinned Joe Smith (SSP) 1:28; pinned Ben Westerberg (EP) 1:29; major dec. Isaac Boehmer (MG) 13-2.

220 — Will Gleason (1-2, 4th place): bye; pinned Steven Lloyd (Bl) 5:06; pinned by Isaac Arjes (Aus) 2:41; pinned by Adam Skogman (MG) 2:52.

285 — Tyler Olson (4-1, 5th place): dec. AJ Johnson (MG) 6-2; pinned by Corey Guenther (NSP) 4:44; pinned Kaspian Menne (SPCP) 3:45; pinned Jacob Foss (EP) 1:34; pinned Roberto Hernandez (SSP) 1:44.

Stillwater 63, Park 9

At Oak Park Heights, the Ponies cruised to a 63-9 Suburban East Conference victory over Park on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Stillwater Area High School. The victory snapped a three-match losing streak and pushed Stillwater (5-0 SEC, 12-4) closer to its second consecutive league championship.

The Ponies traveled to Roseville on Feb. 2 and will host Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake to close out the conference schedule on Friday, Feb. 10 at Stillwater Junior High School.

Stillwater shared the conference title with Mounds View and Forest Lake a year ago — which marked the Ponies’ first league championship since 1997.

Stillwater 63, Park 9

106 — Javon Taschuk (St) tech fall Andres Sandoval, 19-3; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) won by forfeit; 120 — Luke Bethke (St) pinned Jake Schwartz, 1:57; 126 — Andy Constant (St) won by forfeit; 132 — Peter Oyebanji (Par) dec. Porter Estenson, 6-2; 138 — Jared Christian (St) major dec. Andrew Diaz, 16-2; 145 — Peter Hagel (St) pinned Steven Rose, 1:11; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Edric Waindim, 2:20; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) major dec. Garrett Whitehead, 10-1; 170 — Andrew Drigans (Par) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 5:13; 182 — James Huntley (St) tech fall Noah Johnson, 18-3; 195 — Will Gleason (St) won by forfeit; 220 — Tommy Flores (St) pinned Ryan Volkert, 3:53; 285 — Tyler Olson (St) dec. Robert Marrier, 4-0.

Centennial 41, Stillwater 35

At Oak Park Heights, in a showdown between two of the top teams who will be competing in Section 4AAA next month, Centennial rallied down the stretch to overtake Stillwater 41-35 in a nonconference wrestling dual on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (4-0 SEC, 11-4) built a 29-20 after Josh Piechowski recorded a pin at 160 pounds, but Centennial outscored the Ponies 21-5 over the last five weight classes. It was the third loss in a row for the Ponies after winning 11 of their first 12 to start the season.

Stillwater led 35-32 after James Huntley made quick work of Dennis McClimek at 195 pounds, pinning him in just 33 seconds to put the Ponies in front. Centennial’s Justin Mohlin, who is ranked fourth in Class AAA at 195 pounds, answered with a 7-6 victory over 10th-ranked Connor Weiss in their match — both wrestlers moved up to 220 pounds — to even the score at 35-all.

Centennial won at heavyweight where Sam Byrd pinned Tyler Olson, who was wrestling in his first match after missing the first half of the season because of injury, in 4:28 to provide the difference for the Cougars.

Stillwater won three of the first four matches to build an early 17-6 lead. Reid Ballantyne pinned Jacob Head in 44 seconds at 113 pounds and Trey Kruse followed with another quick pin at 120 pounds, stopping Mason Wiergalla in 1:07. Jeffrey Robinson added an 18-3 technical fall over Jonah Hylton at 126 pounds.

The Cougars, however, won each of the next three matches to open a 20-17 lead. Will Harter stopped Centennial’s momentum with a pin against Jack Lee at 152 pounds and Piechowski stuck Isaiah Bettinger in the second period to extend Stillwater’s advantage to 29-20.

Centennial 41, Stillwater 35

106 — Emily Shilson (Cen) pinned Corrstian Riesselman, 3:40; 113 — Reid Ballantyne (St) pinned Jacob Head, :44; 120 — Trey Kruse (St) pinned Mason Wiergalla, 1:07; 126 — Jeffrey Robinson (St) tech fall Jonah Hylton, 18-3; 132 — Zach Spetzman (Cen) major dec. Porter Estenson, 9-1; 138 — Aiston Degeest (Cen) pinned Jared Christian, 1:32; 145 — Tyler Shilson (Cen) major dec. Peter Hagel, 22-9; 152 — Will Harter (St) pinned Jack Lee, 1:41; 160 — Josh Piechowski (St) pinned Isaiah Bettinger, 2:57; 170 — John Noll (Cen) pinned Jackson Dunleap, 2:24; 182 — Max Kolflat (Cen) won by forfeit; 195 — James Huntley (St) pinned Dennis McClimek, :33; 220 — Justin Mohlin (Cen) dec. Connor Weiss, 7-6; 285 — Sam Byrd (Cen) pinned Tyler Olson, 4:28.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com