United way seeks volunteers to help make funding decisions

The United Way of Washington County East is seeking volunteers to help serve on a panel of community leaders for its upcoming community investment process. Early each calendar year a group of approximately 40 volunteers is selected to help make funding decisions to support agencies in the area.

United Way of Washington County East’s Vision is “a caring, engaged and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future.” Their mission is “to unite our community and local resources to give each person the opportunity to build a better life.”

An information meeting for interested volunteers will take place 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. The selected volunteer group will begin meeting in early March.

In 2016 the United Way of Washington County East granted $700,000 to 23 partnering agencies.

Interested individuals should call United Way of Washington County East Executive Director, Jessica Ryan at 651-439-3838 ext. 3 for more information.