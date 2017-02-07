Sweetheart Snow Moon ski, bike, hike event is at Lake Elmo Park Reserve Friday, Feb. 10

Washington County Parks invites everyone to enjoy a night of outdoor recreation under the full February snow moon at Lake Elmo Park Reserve 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Events will be at the Nordic Center. From the Nordic Center Trailhead, cross-country skiers will have access to more than four miles of groomed classic and skate ski trails illuminated by LED lights. Also accessible from the Nordic Center is a 1.2-mile LED-lighted trail loop open to hiking, snowshoeing and leashed dog walking for this one night only. Normally this is a lighted, groomed ski trail and not accessible to non-ski activity.

The Eagle Point Trailhead adjacent to the Nordic Center will be open to accommodate fat tire biking along the 2.5-mile Big Bluestem Trail. This trail will not be illuminated except by moonlight, so headlamps and bike headlights are recommended to assist navigation.

The Nordic Center will serve as the event hub and host an outdoor bonfire and free cookies and hot cocoa to all guests. Diro Outdoors, a Stillwater company, will offer snowshoe and fat tire bike equipment to demonstrate for free. Register for time slots at dirooutdoors.com.

Nordic Center amenities include seating, tables, indoor fireplace, free Wi-Fi, locker rooms/restrooms, and a water refill station.

This event is free with a valid park vehicle permit ($7 a day or $30 a year); all skiers ages 16 and older will need a MN Ski Pass ($6 a day or $20 a year). Both permits are for sale at the park office. Washington County Parks does not provide rental equipment.

Snowshoeing, hiking and dogs are permitted on the groomed ski trails for this one night event only. Trail maps for the event will be available at the Park Office and the Nordic Center. Washington County Parks can be reached at 651-430-8370 or parks@co.washington.mn.us.

Lake Elmo Park Reserve is at 1515 Keats Ave. N., Lake Elmo.