Letter: Speak up for people with disabilities

To the editor:

I have lived in Stillwater for the past 27 years with my son Luke, my daughter Angell and my wife Chloette. Luke has three disabilities: (1) William’s syndrome (2) autism and (3) sensory integration problem.

Luke is a 24/7 kind of person. He needs constant supervision. Therefore, Luke needs services for his day-to-day life. Those include personal care attendants, SSI, Medicare, medical assistance and food stamps.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, I went to the Paul Wellstone Center and heard congresswoman Betty McCollum conduct a town hall meeting. I went there to voice my concerns about such programs being cut or threatened.

I am a retired teacher and my wife is still working, and I just turned 71 years old. As aging parents, it’s harder and harder to take care of Luke.

Forty years ago, Congress passed a law that allowed children with disabilities to be educated in our schools. Luke can now read, write, spell, compose poetry, walk, talk, go to the gym every day, paint and sing hundreds of songs. He also volunteers in the community at Lake Elmo Elementary School helping students with spelling, as a greeter at Trinity Lutheran Church, delivering mail at Good Samaritan Hospital, delivering meals with Meals on Wheels and working at the food shelf.

We are very grateful to the schools and the government for all of the programs that have helped him become successful in his life. Let’s all help Luke by talking to our elected officials.

Jerry Haley

Stillwater