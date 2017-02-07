Lake Elmo man in court for allegedly selling LSD

A 20-year-old Lake Elmo man will appear again in court Feb. 9 after being charged with one felony count of third-degree drug possession with the intent to sell.

According to the criminal complaint, during the months of June and July 2016 a Washington County Sheriff’s Office detective with the drug task force received information related to the distribution of various drugs including LSD (Acid) and other hallucinogens. According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant reported that a person named Marco was selling the above named controlled substances in Washington County and that they had purchased controlled substances from Marco in the past. A controlled buy was arranged.

According to the criminal complaint, the drug task force was able to identify Marco as Marco Parks Moriarty. The informant contacted Moriarty and arranged to buy 25 tabs of LSD for $160, law enforcement say, and the informant and Moriarty agreed to meet in Lake Elmo near Moriarty’s residence. According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer accompanied the informant to the buy location at the boat launch on Lake Jane in Lake Elmo.

In the presence of the undercover officer, the criminal complaint says, Moriarty provided the informant with 25 tabs of LSD (acid) in exchange for $160. The criminal complaint says the undercover officer asked Moriarty if he could buy drugs from him in the future, and Moriarty said yes, but to go through the informant. According to the criminal complaint, the LSD was wrapped in a piece of paper that was printed with the following: “Moriarty, Marco 3/25/16 9:36 a.m.” The substance was field tested and returned a positive result for LSD. The substance was divided into 25 small paper tabs.

Moriarty is currently on probation for a fifth-degree controlled substance crime in Washington County.