Gymnastics: Stillwater moves to 6-0 with win over Rangers

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Stillwater continued its unbeaten run through the Suburban East Conference with a 145.7-139.25 gymnastics victory over Forest Lake on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0), who were scheduled to host Mounds View in a dual meet on Feb. 2, will close out the regular season by hosting rival Roseville on Thursday, Feb. 9 at SAHS. Stillwater has competed against the Raiders three times this season and prevailed twice, but Roseville won by a .55 margin in their most recent meeting.

The winning score against the Rangers was Stillwater’s second-highest total of the season and took place in front of a large crowd.

“We had a great meet,” Ponies coach Traci Swenson said. “It was our teacher/staff appreciation night and the house was packed.”

Stillwater started strong and finished with a flourish against the Rangers, posting a score of 37.625 in the floor — which included throwing out the team’s fifth score of 9.25 by Peyton Classon. Isabel Bartosh led the way for the Ponies with a 9.55 and Sam Chang was next with a score of 9.45. Danielle Keran (9.325) and Gretchen Sharp (9.3) completed the scoring.

“The highlight of the meet was floor,” Swenson said. “All five girls hit their routines and the energy in the gym was exciting. The girls are doing a great job working on polishing their difficult skills and combinations to maximize their score potential.”

Bartosh also set the pace for Stillwater in the vault with a winning score of 9.35. Keran was next with a score of 9.175, followed by Chang (9.075) and Sharp (9.0). Classon was also solid in this event while receiving a score of 8.9.

“We started on vault with five solid vaults,” Swenson said. “The girls have worked hard to be more consistent on their landings and to upgrade their vaults to pike and layout positions. Scoring was conservative, but with Gretchen, Peyton, Sami and Danielle doing vaults with 9.8 start value and Isabel competing a 10.0 value vault for this first time this season, we have huge potential here.”

In the uneven bars, Bartosh led the way with a team-high 9.525 and Sharp was next with a score of 9.025.

“Our consistency on bars is improving each week,” Swenson said. “Peyton and Lauren (Thole) both upgraded their dismounts to double flyways, which increases their bonus and composition. Isabel again had an outstanding routine.”

Sharp, who led the Ponies with an all-around score of 36.925, led the Ponies in the beam with a score of 9.6. Chang (8.75), Keran (8.7) and Thole (8.65) completed the scoring in the event.

“We also had a great meet on beam, with Lauren, Sami, Danielle and Gretchen all sticking their routines,” Swenson said. “Gretchen was nearly flawless, tying a personal best score of 9.6, which is tied with Danielle from last year and also last week and Kelsey Reinke from 2008 as the fourth best score in school history on beam.”

Bartosh finished second behind Sharp with an all-around score of 36.4 while Keran placed fourth with a total of 35.4.

• The JV competition with the Rangers was tight, but Stillwater pulled out a 131.85-131.2 victory. Haley Tholen led the Ponies with an all-around score of 33.4.

Stillwater 145.7, Forest Lake 139.25

Vault (Stillwater 36.6) — Isabel Bartosh 9.35, Danielle Keran 9.175, Sami Chang 9.075, Gretchen Sharp 9.0 and Peyton Classon 8.9.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 35.75) — Isabel Bartosh 9.525, Gretchen Sharp 9.025, Peyton Classon 8.65, Lauren Thole 8.55 and Danielle Keran 8.175.

Beam (Stillwater 35.725) — Gretchen Sharp 9.6, Sami Chang 8.75, Danielle Keran 8.7, Lauren Thole 8.65 and Isabel Bartosh 7.95.

Floor (Stillwater 37.625) — Isabel Bartosh 9.55, Sami Chang 9.45, Danielle Keran 9.325, Gretchen Sharp 9.3 and Peyton Classon 9.25.

All-around — 1. Gretchen Sharp (St) 36.925; 2. Isabel Bartosh (St) 36.4; 3. Julie Godar (FL) 35.575; 4. Danielle Keran (St) 35.4; 5. Hailey Nenn (FL) 35.35.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com