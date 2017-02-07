Alpine skiing: Stillwater girls, boys expand their leads in SEC standings

With just one Suburban East Conference meet remaining, the Stillwater girls’ and boys’ alpine ski teams extended their overall lead in the conference standings with victories on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Afton Alps.

The Ponies closed out the regular season with their final conference event on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Wild Mountain. The Stillwater girls are seeking their sixth straight conference title while the Stillwater boys closed in on their 12th consecutive league championship.

Stillwater outscored Forest Lake 688-641 to extend a conference winning streak that dates back more than three years.

Maddie Neubauer led the way for the Ponies on Tuesday with a winning time of 1:10.75, followed her teammates Brenna Kahn (1:16.27) in ninth place and Grace Donner (1:16.90) and CJ Fredcove (1:17.69) in 11th and 12th place. Ellie Messelt (18th), Rachel Allan (22nd), Ebbie Benson (23rd) and Johanna Teagarden (24th) were also solid while giving the Ponies eight skiers in the top 24.

Parker Smith (1:08.96) and Joe Weber (1:09.51) finished second and third to lead another strong showing for the Stillwater boys, who scored 721 points to easily outlast second-place East Ridge (637) and third-place Mounds View (595).

Karl Gaertner (1:10.24) and Bailey Helke (1:11.67) also contributed for the Ponies while placing fifth and eighth. Shamus Boe (14th) and Ethan Barclay (15th) gave provided Stillwater with six finishers among the top 15.

Mounds View’s Kaarl Damberg was the individual medalist with a time of 1:07.28.

Girls team standings

1. Stillwater 688; 2. Forest Lake 641; 3. Woodbury 609; 4. White Bear Lake 507; 5. Mounds View 495; 6. East Ridge 378; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 280; 8. Park 184; 9. Roseville 143.

Stillwater results

1. Maddie Neubauer 1:10.75; 9. Brenna Kahn 1:16.27; 11. Grace Donner 1:16.90; 12. CJ Fredcove 1:17.69; 18. Ellie Messelt 1:19.60; 22. Rachel Allan 1:20.73; 23. Ebbie Benson 1:22.45; 24. Johanna Teagarden 1:22.91; 28. Hanna Gaertner 1:24.73; 36. Kirsten Anderson 1:29.26. Medalist: Maddie Neubauer (St) 1:10.75.

Boys team standings

1. Stillwater 721; 2. East Ridge 637; 3. Mounds View 595; 4. White Bear Lake 550; 5. Forest Lake 504; 6. Woodbury 480; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 353; 8. Roseville 329; 9. Park 315.

Stillwater results

2. Parker Smith 1:08.96; 3. Joe Weber 1:09.51; 5. Karl Gaertner 1:10.24; 8. Bailey Helke 1:11.67; 14. Shamus Boe 1:13.10; 15. Ethan Barclay 1:13.11; 17. Adam Gaertner 1:13.37; 23. Hunter Neubauer 1:14.49; 24. Austin Paseka 1:15.25; 40. Charlie Skaret 1:18.82. Medalist: Kaarl Damberg (MV) 1:07.28.

Ponies finish 2nd at Afton

The Stillwater boys’ and girls’ teams each placed second in the Afton Invitational on Friday, Jan. 29 at Afton Alps.

Stillwater split its team and placed second and fourth out of 14 teams in the boys’ standings. East Ridge captured the top spot with 503 points. The Ponies (461) and Hastings (451) followed in second and third while the Stillwater Mustangs were one point behind the Raiders in fourth with 450 points.

Skiing for the Mustangs, Stillwater’s Joe Weber was the top finisher in second place with a time of 1:02.48. Hunter Neubauer and Adam Gaertner finished 12th and 13th for Stillwater’s runner-up squad.

In the girls’ competition, Maddie Neubauer recorded the fastest time at 1:08.67, but Woodbury edged the Ponies 478-477 in the team standings. Kirsten Anderson followed in seventh place for Stillwater with a time of 1:12.64.

Boys team standings

1. East Ridge 503; 2. Stillwater 461; 3. Hastings 451; 4. Stillwater Mustangs 450; 5. Woodbury 433; 6. Forest Lake 430; 7. St. Cloud Breakaways 398; 8. SCP 377; 9. Park 195; 10. NW Alpine 193; 11. Annandale 107; 12. Herman 92; 13. St. Paul Area 38; 14. Underwood, DQ.

Stillwater results

12. Hunter Neubauer 1:06.69; 13. Adam Gaertner 1:06.78; 16. Parker Smith 1:07.79; 18. AJ Johnson 1:08.08; 24. Hunter Kahn 1:09.90; 107. Charlie Skaret 1:30.44; 113. Brian Tregilgas 1:33.30. Medalist: Nathan Hilbert (SCB) 1:01.61.

Stillwater Mustangs results

2. Joe Weber 1:02.48; 22. Ethan Barclay 1:09.74; 31. Karl Gaertner 1:11.18; 47. Bailey Helke 1:15.20; 48. Jacob Helke 1:15.53; 54. Cavan O’Reilly 1:17.64; 56. Shamus Boe 1:17.90; 92. Alex Huckels 1:26.21.

Girls team standings

1. Woodbury 478; 2. Stillwater 477; 3. Forest Lake 449; 4. Hastings 400; 5. St. Cloud 398; 6. St. Paul Area 376; 7. East Ridge 312; 8. NW Alpine 297; 9. Park 266; 10. Annandale 254; 11. SCP 179; 12. St. Agnes 79; 13. Hudson 71; 14. Underwood 60.

Stillwater results

1. Maddie Neubauer 1:08.67; 7. Kirsten Anderson 1:12.64; 15. Rachel Allan 1:16.71; 26. Grace Donner 1:21.66; 27. Hanna Gaertner 1:22.45; 64. Ellie Messelt 1:42.25; 55. CJ Fredkove 1:44.50; Brenna Kahn, DQ. Medalist: Maddie Neubauer (St) 1:08.67.