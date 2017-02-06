Track and Field: Christensen inducted into Minnesota Track Coaches Association HOF

Long-time Stillwater coach Scott Christensen, right, was inducted into the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 27. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Grosrkreutz)

Stillwater’s Scott Christensen spends more time looking forward than reflecting on the past, but there was time for both on Friday, Jan. 27 when the popular coach was inducted into the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

This marks the fourth hall of fame induction for Christensen as a coach — and the sixth overall for the former Lakeville and Gustavus standout runner. In addition to landing in the Lake Conference and Carlton Relays hall of fames as an athlete, the coach has been previously inducted into the USATF Minnesota Track and Field Hall of Fame, the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association True Team Hall of Fame, and the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Entry into the track coaches hall of fame is no easy task as it requires 70 percent of the vote from those who submit ballots — which is limited primarily to current hall of fame members and current and past association presidents. In his first year of eligibility, Christensen received 98 percent of the vote, according to Hall of Fame Director Ross Fleming. There was a strong turnout of current and past members of the Stillwater boys’ track and field program who celebrated coach Scott Christensen’s induction into the Minnesota Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Jan. 27. (Contributed photo by David Brandt)

Christensen was joined in this year’s class by Minnetonka’s Jane Reimer-Morgan.

“That doesn’t lead to a big hall of fame, but it’s set up like baseball,” Christensen said. “There’s 30 nominees and you’re either retired or have coached for 35 years and that’s what got me eligible. There’s maybe 50 people who vote and you can only vote for three and you need to be on 70 percent of the ballots. The most I’ve ever seen going in is two, which there was this year.

“It’s pretty selective — and I like selective. If 15 coaches were getting in it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. I couldn’t believe how much work they put into my presentation.”

That was one of the reasons this honor was so significant for Christensen, but the evening exceeded his already high expectations with the surprise appearance of so many friends, former teammates and past athletes.

As part of presentation, several of Christensen’s top athletes were included in a video presentation talking about their former coach, a list that included Olympian Ben Blankenship, Luke Watson, Jake Watson, Andy Tate, Chris Boldt and Eric Knoff. Blankenship and the Watson brothers are three of the four Stillwater runners — Sean Graham is the other — who went on to run sub 4-minute miles after graduating from the Stillwater program.

“It was great,” Christensen said. “There were so many people that came. Unbeknownst to me, it was like a surprise party. I had a table of eight, but there were just a boat load of parents and 30 from this year’s team and other people from my first team and the 80s and teams from the 90s, so it was crazy. They kind of brought them in the back door and I didn’t know it. That was spectacular.

“Some of my old teammates were there and Gustavus teammates were there. It’s just typical of my life where it varied from old athletes to current athletes and friends who wouldn’t miss it.”

Including cross country, Christensen has coached teams to a remarkable 52 section championships — with 26 of those coming in track and field. His track teams have captured five MSHSL state championships and racked up a total of 21 top-five finishes at state. He has also guided the Ponies to three True Team state titles and finished among the top five 21 times.

Athletes he’s coached have combined for 23 Class AA individual state championships, including seven in the 1,600 meters and three more in the 3,200 meters.

Eli Krahn also set a national record for freshmen while winning the first of his three state titles under Christensen in 2012.

“There has been three track coaches at Stillwater since World War II and one mission statement,” Christensen said. “Continuity leads to success.”

Christensen has coached 206 athletes who achieved all-state honors. The coach was unable to narrow down the list of the most memorable achievements. It’s not just the state champions, record-setters and collegiate All-Americans who provide the fulfillment.

“There’s something every year I remember and that makes me happy,” Christensen said. “Every year is interesting and I’ve enjoyed the kids — they don’t have to be state champions. With 23 state champions, how would you even pick between them?”

Even with such a strong history of success, Christensen remains driven.

“There’s good and bad, but I’ve just kept my expectations high and continue to keep them high,” Christensen said. “I don’t take a backwards look at things, but this allowed me to take a backwards look. I think my best team is still out there. If I look at circumstances I think how can that possibly be when conditions are so different than they were, but I still think I can do it.”

