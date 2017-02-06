Lakeview Hospice seeks volunteers

Lakeview Hospital Homecare & Hospice is seeking people to offer a compassionate ear and a helping hand to patients with terminal illness.

Hospice volunteers provide a variety of services to patients and their families, from companionship and assistance with light chores for the patient to respite care for relatives.

“Hospice care provides physical, emotional and spiritual support for patients with a terminal illness and their family members so they can live their final months in comfort and dignity,” said Nancy Kuckler, hospice volunteer coordinator.

Volunteers are needed across Washington County and St. Croix County. They receive 15-20 hours of training before starting to work with patients. The next training sessions will be Feb. 13 (8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) with follow-up training on Feb. 17 and 24 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

For more information, contact Nancy Kuckler at 651-275-8255 or Nancy.S.Kuckler@lakeview.org.