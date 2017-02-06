Column: Bursting at the seams

Marny Stebbins (Photo courtesy of Shelly Kryzer Photography)

I’m convinced my first-grader’s backpack weighs more than she does. I watched her waddle to the bus stop this morning like a weathered Sherpa or a gypsy peddler, her pack four layers deep, blinking with light-up emoji keychains and dangling with a collection of peppermint hand sanitizers. I winced as I saw her navigate an icy curb, careful to shift her weight forward so the weight of her pack didn’t pull her to the sidewalk like a turtle stranded upside down on its shell.

For someone only 42 inches tall, a Minnesota backpack is a lot to manage: snow boots, snow pants, extra socks, cold lunch, peanut-free snacks, library books, take-home folder, half-eaten candy canes, water bottle, teacher notes, hair accessories and, more than likely, a well-loved stuffed animal. Minnesota students must have exceptional core muscle strength. Makes me wonder if I could chisel out some washboard abs if I stuff my arms through the handles of my purse and wear it on my back all winter …

But, with my propensity to fall down in public, I’m guessing I would end up more like the turtle, size nine winter boots waving in the air mid-parking lot.

Throughout the week, my daughter’s backpack continues to expand, making room for roller skating helmets and Valentine boxes, “Guess-timation jars” and star-of-the-week posters. By Friday, the zippers have reached capacity and are pulling at the seams with an unnatural grip, not unlike the stretch marks on my overdue pregnant belly in August. Any sudden movements threaten immediate and explosive repercussions.

By Friday, reaching into the bottom of the backpack is a gamble. It’s like one big sack of garbage soup: cold, limp banana peels swim in a pool of Goldfish crackers and wet, rolled-up socks. Soggy, half-glued, but fully-glittered, art projects embalm Ziploc bags of … who knows? Are they old blueberries? Or, really, really old grapes?

“Mom, why do you wear gloves when you open my backpack?” she asks.

“Because old banana peels feel like wet tails …” I explain.

She nods in approval, her pigtails bouncing up and down off her little shoulders before popping a mushy Goldfish cracker into her toothless smile.

“Don’t throw away my friendship notes!”

Out of the smallest compartment, she pulls out a stack of handwritten notes, covered in hearts and peace signs. In phonetic spelling I can read, “I luv you,” “Thank u for sitting by me,” “Yur a gud dancr,” “You smell lik lemons. The gud kind.”

And all of a sudden, I am so grateful for this fifth compartment of her giant backpack. This little pocket, barely visible beneath the layers of keychains and lip gloss, is where she keeps the love.

It occurs to me that even as adults, we all need this fifth compartment waiting for us. Every day, our own “backpacks” are filled with the pieces of our lives that need attention and management; the sticky bills to pay, the scattering of phone calls to return, the avoided doctor appointment to schedule. Our own backpacks are messy and crowded and … a bit of a gamble.

All the more reason to reserve space for love. I think of all the days I have felt small or hurt or frightened, all of the times I have felt unworthy, and what a gift it has been to open this pocket and let love wash over me, transform me or even heal me.

“No, we will keep these safe inside,” I say.

And as we hear the zzzippp, I pray that pocket will never be big enough, the zipper always on the verge of breaking open.