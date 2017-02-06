Bohacek and Ballantyne are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Siri Bohacek

Siri Bohacek — Girls Nordic skiing

A strong trio at the top of the lineup has paved the way to another successful season for a deep and talented Stillwater girls’ Nordic ski team.

Junior Siri Bohacek emerged from Stillwater’s lead pack on Wednesday to capture the individual conference title and help the Ponies capture their fourth consecutive Suburban East Conference championship. Bohacek overtook Forest Lake’s Regan Duffy to take top honors while teammates Rans Kraftson and Libby Tuttle followed closely behind in third and fourth place.

Reid Ballantyne

Reid Ballantyne — Wrestling

Reid Ballantyne continued his impressive season as a member of the Stillwater wrestling team which is on the verge of winning its second consecutive Suburban East Conference championship.

Ballantyne improved to 28-0 this season while winning the individual title at 106 pounds as Stillwater prevailed in the 16-team Veldman Invitational at South St. Paul on Jan. 28. The eighth-grader, who is ranked No. 1 in his weight class, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestlers after pinning all three of his opponents.