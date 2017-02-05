Romance-themed concert by local orchestra Feb. 11

The East Metro Symphony Orchestra (EMSO), will present the third program of its 2016-2017 concert series, “A Season of Stories,” on Saturday, Feb. 11.

EMSO will host “Chapter Three: Romance,” an evening of live orchestra music, drinks, desserts and a silent auction, on Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Elmo Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave. N., Lake Elmo. Tickets are $35 at the door or $25 if purchased in advance. Tickets are available online at EMSO’s website.

This is the second year EMSO has hosted a special pops concert and silent auction. The evening’s story theme of romance is timed for the weekend before Valentine’s Day. Music selections will include Peter Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture” and a medley of music from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.”

The cabaret style event will feature table seating of up to eight to a table. Drinks and dessert buffet by award-winning Lake Elmo Inn will also be provided. Various items, donated by EMSO members and local businesses, will be up for auction throughout the evening. Proceeds from this event will benefit the orchestra’s artistic and community outreach endeavors. Doors and bidding open at 6:30 p.m. The musical performance starts at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to order advance tickets, visit

emsorch.org.