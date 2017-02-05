Public invited to open house for Osgood Avenue project

The public is invited to an open house on potential improvements to County Road 24, or Osgood Avenue, 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Washington County Government Center.

The open house is to learn about potential safety, capacity and operations improvements on Osgood Avenue from 50th Street North in Oak Park Heights/Baytown Township to Orleans Street East in Stillwater. The preliminary design process will help identify and prioritize improvements to help with safety and traffic flow in this corridor for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Government Center is at 14949 N. 62nd St. in Stillwater. The open house will be in the Lower Level Conference Room 16.

For more information, contact the project manager Allan Brandt at 651-430-4348 or allan.brandt@co.washington.mn.us.