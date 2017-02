The public is invited on to have a beer or root beer and sing hymns and other popular songs at the “Pints With a Purpose” event at the Lift Bridge Brewery. Lift Bridge will donate $1 per pint of beer and $2 per growler to Valley Outreach and North St. Paul Food Shelf.

Free pizza will be available.

The event runs from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, with music beginning at 6 p.m.

Lift Bridge is at 1900 Tower Drive W., Stillwater.