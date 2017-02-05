Ask legislators to oppose bill to fine protestors

To the editor:

On Jan. 24, a bill passed in committee to institute a penalty to citizens who exercise their right to protest. HF 322 would allow our state government to file suit against anyone arrested by police during an unlicensed protest and make them pay for public safety response costs incurred above and beyond existing statutory fines.

The representative from Elk River who sponsored the bill pointed to the expense that the state has incurred with recent demonstrations. He proposes that police can arrest anyone involved in those marches and make them pay for the expenses of the whole group.

Whether you are conservative or liberal, Democrat or Republican, this is a frightening threat to our democracy. If the bill passes, it means that if you are pro-choice or pro-life, pro- or anti-immigration, pro or anti-Trump administration, you can be fined thousands of dollars for just being present at a protest march. The authorities can arbitrarily decide when to and when not to implement this punishment.

Our right to protest is fundamental to our citizenship as Americans. This bill allows whatever current government that holds power to weaponize fines to squash dissent. Even if you agree with the current government, you may not agree with the next one.

Although we taxpayers share the burden of the expense of these protests, I think of it as a good investment as an insurance policy against totalitarianism. If you agree, please let Rep. Bob Dettmer and Sen. Karin Housley know soon, before it is voted on in the Minnesota House and Senate.

Brian Wicklund

Marine on St. Croix