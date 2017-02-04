Letter: 1st school board meeting of 2017 a disappointment

To the editor:

I recently attended the first school board meeting of 2017 with our new board in place. All four board members who support closing our schools elected one another to the four officer positions, leaving the other three board members out. To me this showed that district-wide unity is not an underlying operating principle of the four board members who support closing schools.

Another issue was the lack of attempting to grant the smallest concessions to families whose children are affected by the pending closures. For instance, boundaries were decided upon regarding the Middle School Contingency Model. We were informed by Ms. Hoheisel that we must reach a number of 900 children at Oak-Land Middle School to balance out middle school programming. In order for that to happen, the district would send roughly 35 to 55 Oak Park Elementary students to Oak-Land Middle next year, rather than to Stillwater Middle with their current classmates. I’m tired of my children being moved around like pawns with all of the proposed changes and pending closures. Children are people, not faceless numbers.

For the sake of 35 to 55 kids to be able to attend with their classmates, couldn’t we be a tad under 900 for a short time until the projected growth in the south occurs? The administration was asked if there would be value in seeking input from city planners to address the issue of projected southern growth, with the thought of how quickly the 900 number could be reached if children were not split up. Ms. Hoheisel stated that even with updated numbers, they are not projecting anything different from what the administration has projected previously. Furthermore, Ms. Hoheisel stated that they have only recognized “2 to 4” children coming out of the new housing development on Lake Elmo Avenue. This was interesting to me, because much of the early arguments made by the administration were based on the fact that there was going to be tremendous growth in the south that needed to be immediately addressed. Is the administration using information as they see fit to make opposing points? Hmmm?

Kristie Mack

Stillwater