CrossWinds Community Church in Stillwater hosts the Mingling of Souls marriage conference Feb. 10-11.

Participants at Crosswinds will see a live simulcast of Matt and Lauren Chandler Friday (7-10:15 p.m.) and Saturday morning (9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.). The church has a children’s program on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. so parents can enjoy lunch together after the conference.

Event is free and open to the public. CrossWinds is at 9125 Newgate Ave., Stillwater.

Info: conta.cc/2k4HcRn