Boys swimming and diving: Ponies finish second at True Team state

Stillwater’s Aidan Bloomquist finishes 14th to help provide a strong showing for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley during the Class AA boys’ swimming and diving True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

There were 12 teams competing in the boys’ swimming and diving Class AA True Team state meet, and all were chasing a dominant team from Minnetonka, which set a meet record while scoring 2,546 points on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

The battle was for the runner-up spot, and Stillwater emerged from a strong list of contenders to capture second place behind the high-powered Skippers, who set six meet records and finished first in 11 of 12 events. It marked the third runner-up finish in the past four years for the Ponies, who totaled 1,830.5 points to hold off third-place Wayzata (1,748.5).

“I was really proud of the way the guys came through and performed,” said Ponies coach Brian Luke, whose teams have qualified for True Team state 12 of the 13 years the event has been conducted. “Getting second place was great. We were not going to overtake Minnetonka. We thought the battle was for second and we won that battle so it was great.” Stillwater’s Jon Busse swims to a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

Stillwater started strong with a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay with Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne, whose time of 1:36.06 was behind Minnetonka’s meet record-setting time of 1:30.19.

Robert Niemann (1:43.97) and Auleciems (1:44.59) finished third and fifth in the next event, the 200 freestyle, as the Ponies moved into second place with a strong showing in that event and remained on that spot throughout the rest of the meet.

“The medley relay starts out and we put he best we could together,” Luke said. “Having four good breastrokers helps, so you get four good medleys and they all drop time and move up so you get a good start and it flows off that — my dad always said that, so it’s worth putting stuff in there and they did well.

“Both the A relays to the C and D were doing good, and the 200 guys came up pretty good and it just kept going.”

Busse followed with a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley (1:54.34).

The sprints have not been the strongest or deepest events for the Ponies this season, but Sam Payne placed fifth in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 free to help the Ponies maintain their position with good efforts there. Joseph Saldin (23.48) swam well to place 17th in the 50 while Drew Hammerlund (50.06), Ben Schlegel (50.86) and Aidan Bloomquist (51.10) all joined Payne among the top 15 in the 100 free.

“Those guys came through,” Luke said. “Payne had some lifetime best times there, then Schlegel in the 100 was a lifetime best.

“If you look at Saldin, he’s the size of my leg and you would never think he’s a sprinter because they tend to be bigger, but he really motors,” Luke said. “That was one of those where three weeks ago we stuck him in the 50 and he swam fast. Those guys came through in those events, where historically we’ve been a little thin, so that was good.”

Stillwater also features just one diver, which is a disadvantage in a meet like this, but Josiah Fick helped mitigate that with a seventh-place finish with a score of 315.5.

“Wayzata was our competition and they had four divers and we had one, but Josiah did great,” Luke said. What I thought we be a deficit, we gained from our pre-meet on paper. They gained significantly and as they gained, we gained, so we could keep a cushion. Going into the breastroke it was pretty tight.”

Niemann kept the momentum going for the Ponies with a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle with a school record time of 4:42.72 — bettering the previous record of Brennan Rosell (4:42.97) set in 2015.

Busse (51.16) and Larson (53.50) placed second and fifth in the 100 backstroke, which was another strong event for the Ponies with four finishers among the top 16. Auleciems added a third-place finish for Stillwater in the 100 breastroke with a time of 58.66.

Busse also set a school record for the Ponies while leading off the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 46.48 to break the previous mark in the 100 freestyle he set at 47.06 in 2015.

Minnetonka, which remarkably finished 1-2-3-4 in the 100 butterfly, closed out the meet with another meet record in the 400 freestyle relay (3:04.22), finishing more than seven seconds ahead of the runner-up Ponies (3:11.62).

“They’re definitely leaps and bounds ahead of the group,” Luke said. “They set the record for most points at that meet and they won every swimming event. Their B relays are faster than 90 percent of the other teams’ A relays, so they’re deep.”

After its latest performance, Stillwater has placed in the top three at True Team state five times, also placing second in 2014 and 2015, to go along with third-place showings in 2008 and 2013.

“In my opinion, every kid that went over there performed top shelf and the team came together,” Luke said. “We love the meet, I love the meet, and the kids gets into it and historically our teams have always done the best they can there and you say that was the best we could do today.”

Team standings

1. Minnetonka 2,546; 2. Stillwater 1,830.5; 3. Wayzata 1,748.5; 4. Edina 1,651; 5. Rochester Mayo 1,628; 6. Eagan 1,441.5; 7. Shakopee 1,428; 8. Forest Lake 1,177.5; 9. Mounds View 1,106,5; 10. St. Michael-Albertville 1,034; 11. Farmington 958; 12. Rosemount 935.5.

Individual results

200 medley relay — *1. Minnetonka, 1:30.19; 2. Stillwater A (Sam Larson, Ethan Auleciems, Jon Busse and Sam Payne) 1:36.06; 13. Stillwater B (Ben Schlegel, Zach Auleciems, Tyler Banks and Drew Hammerlund) 1:44.60; 28. Stillwater C (John Stack, Jonathan Eisenbrandt, Brodie Watson and Parker Schulte) 1:52.46; 30. Stillwater D (Joseph Saldin, Grant Auleciems, Jack Batterton and Keegan Kogl) 1:52.74.

200 freestyle — 1. Joe Hanson (Min) 1:41.74; 3. Robert Niemann (St) 1:43.97; 5. Ethan Auleciems (St) 1:44.59; 29. Jared Brandt (St) 1:55.54; 31. Brodie Watson (St) 1:56.39.

200 individual medley — 1. John Shelstad (Min) 1:52.13; 2. Jon Busse (St) 1:54.34; 9. Drew Hammerlund (St) 2:00.91; 14. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 2:04.32; 21. Johann Noer (St) 2:08.12.

50 freestyle — *1. Sam Schilling (Min) 20.62; 5. Sam Payne (St) 22.22; 17. Joseph Saldin (St) 23.48; 31. John Stack (St) 24.07; 34. Zach Auleciems (St) 24.28.

Diving — *1. Ryan Phillip (Ed) 472.20; 7. Josiah Fick (St) 315.50.

100 butterfly — 1. Corey Lau (Min) 50.94; 9. Sam Larson (St) 53.37; 12. Tyler Banks (St) 54.90; 24. Joseph Saldin (St) 58.02; 29. Brodie Watson (St) 58.88.

100 freestyle — 1. Joe Hanson (Min) 46.53; 3. Sam Payne (St) 48.68; 8. Drew Hammerlund (St) 50.06; 13. Ben Schlegel (St) 50.86; 15. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 51.10.

500 freestyle — *1. Sam Schilling (Min) 4:29.72; 2. Robert Niemann (St) 4:42.72; 15. Johann Noer (St) 5:04.78; 17. Jared Brandt (St) 5:07.25; 28. Holden Hammerlund (St) 5:19.26.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:26.85; 6. Stillwater A (Ethan Auleciems, Joseph Saldin, Drew Hammerlund and Robert Niemann) 1:31.05; 17. Stillwater B (Tyler Banks, Jared Brandt, Zach Auleciems and Aidan Bloomquist) 1:35.74; 23. Stillwater C (Johann Noer, Parker Schulte, Jonathan Eisenbrandt and John Stack) 1:38.10; 39. Stillwater D (Keegan Kogl, Arthur Fugate, Tristan Counts and Holden Hammerlund) 1:43.38.

100 backstroke — *1. Erik Gessner (Min) 50.76; 2. Jon Busse (St) 51.16; 5. Sam Larson (St) 53.50; 12. Ben Schlegel (St) 55.44; 16. Tyler Banks (St) 57.38.

100 breastroke — *1. Corey Lau (Min) 55.59; 3. Ethan Auleciems (St) 58.66; 17. Zach Auleciems (St) 1:04.09; 24. Jonathan Eisenbrandt (St) 1:06.35; 32. Grant Auleciems (St) 1:09.93.

400 freestyle relay — *1. Minnetonka, 3:04.22; 2. Stillwater A (Jon Busse, Sam Payne, Sam Larson and Robert Niemann) 3:11.62; 14. Stillwater B (Aidan Bloomquist, Brodie Watson, Ben Schlegel and Johann Noer) 3:26.10; 26. Stillwater C (Jared Brandt, Parker Schulte, John Stack and Holden Hammerlund) 3:36.58; 34. Stillwater D (Jack Batterton, David Beck, Nicholas Nelson and Lucas Wimberger) 3:43.33.

* Meet record

The Stillwater boys’ swimming and diving team celebrates its third runner-up finish in the past four years at the True Team state meet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. (Contributed photo by Dave Brandt)

Stillwater 96, Park 76

The Ponies won 10 of 12 events and cruised to a 96-76 Suburban East Conference victory over Park on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Stillwater Junior High School.

“It was good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We could do a last tune-up and make sure we had our relays right and it was a home meet so that works in our favor in reference to having eight lanes. I thought the kids were pretty good.”

Sam Payne won two events for the Ponies, who also received first-place finishes from Sam Larson (200 IM), Jon Busse (50 free), Ethan Auleciems (100 free), Ben Schlegel (100 back) and Josiah Fick (diving). Payne won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly races.

The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0) also swept the three relays.

The victory sets up a showdown with fellow conference unbeaten Forest Lake on Thursday, Feb. 2 at SJHS. The Ponies can wrap up at least a share of their third consecutive SEC title, but the Rangers are enjoying their best season in recent memory after placing eighth at True Team state.

Stillwater 96, Park 76

200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Larson, Jonathan Eisenbrandt, Ethan Auleciems and Jon Busse) 1:44.50; 3. Stillwater (Tyler Banks, Grant Auleciems, Ben Schlegel and Jared Brandt) 1:52.71.

200 freestyle — 1. Sam Payne (St) 1:51.03; 2. Drew Hammerlund (St) 1:53.54; 3. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 1:56.56.

200 individual medley — 1. Sam Larson (St) 2:05.22; 2. Johann Noer (St) 2:07.68; 3. Robert Niemann (St) 2:07.84.

50 freestyle — 1. Jon Busse (St) 22.37; 4. Tyler Banks (St) 24.19; 5. Joseph Saldin (St) 24.28.

Diving — 1. Josiah Fick (St) 194.70.

100 butterfly — 1. Sam Payne (St) 55.89; 2. Johann Noer (St) 57.79; 3. Joseph Saldin (St) 59.51.

100 freestyle — 1. Ethan Auleciems (St) 49.30; 2. Sam Larson (St) 49.73; 3. Robert Niemann (St) 49.79.

500 freestyle — 1. Mack Christianson (Par) 4:59.51; 2. Jared Brandt (St) 5:09.34; 4. Nicholas Nelson (St) 5:25.74; 5. David Beck (St) 5:28.38.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Sam Payne, Johann Noer, Drew Hammerlund and Jared Brandt) 1:35.49; 2. Stillwater (Sam Larson, Robert Niemann, Lucas Wimberger and Grant Auleciems) 1:39.97.

100 backstroke — 1. Ben Schlegel (St) 58.44; 2. Aidan Bloomquist (St) 59.55; 3. Tyler Banks (St) 1:00.35.

100 breastroke — 1. Ross Dietzsch (Par) 1:04.44; 2. Jon Busse (St) 1:04.98; 3. Drew Hammerlund (St) 1:07.13; 5. Tristan Counts (St) 1:12.73.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Johann Noer, Joseph Saldin, Robert Niemann and Aidan Bloomquist) 3:29.03; 3. Stillwater (Drew Hammerlund, Arthur Fugate, Brodie Watson and Jonathan Eisenbrandt) 3:42.50.

