Bayport picks Bell for city’s top job

Adam Bell, Lake Elmo’s former assistant city administrator, has been offered the position of city administrator in Bayport.

The Bayport City Council directed consultant Richard Fursman of HueLife to pursue negotiations with Bell after the council finished interviewing candidates Jan. 26.

Bell is the former assistant city administrator/clerk for Lake Elmo, where he worked from 2012 to 2015.

Prior to his stint in Lake Elmo, Bell was a department supervisor for the city of Denton, Texas. He also had experience as an inside account manager and an attorney in Eagan. He has a J.D. from the University of St. Thomas.

Bell was one of more than 80 applicants for the Bayport position. That’s a higher number than Fursman typically sees, and he said the city “had a good pool to draw from.” Fursman’s group narrowed the field, and the council chose five finalists to interview.

Fursman said the council found Bell’s “experience was strong and his demeanor was ideal for the community.”

“The City Council and city staff are very excited to have Adam join our team and lead the day-to-day operations of the city,” Mayor Susan St. Ores wrote in an email. “He is highly educated, skilled, and has a strong passion and dedication for public service. Adam also brings a great combination of talent and personality that will complement both appointed and elected city officials, as well as residents and businesses within the community.”

According to Fursman, the salary range for the administrator position is $88,163 to $122,933. The council is expected to formally approve Bell’s hire Feb. 13, with a planned start date near the end of February.

Assistant City Administrator Sara Taylor is serving as the interim administrator. Although she was approached by the city when the position opened, she declined to apply.

Bayport’s top job has been vacant since former administrator Logan Martin left in December to take a job in the city of Rosemount. Martin had been Bayport’s administrator since 2013. His salary at the time of departure was $100,328.

