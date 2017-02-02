Outdoors: It takes effort to get the most out of winter time electronics

Mastering your electronics unit through the ice is the key to winter time success. (Contributed photo)

BY STEVE CARNEY

ECM outdoors columnist

Electronics through the ice have come a long way the past two decades. No more need to drop lead weights to find the bottom as we now have state-of-the-art technology which has transformed our winter time fishing into a real hunt and find extravaganza.

When you stare at your screen for hours upon hours you learn subtle things about your unit which helps you assess the bottom below.

Here are some basics on using the full potential of your electronics through the ice.

Price equals success?

Anglers often ask me about which electronics unit should they buy.

Price ranges are usually $200 to $800 and the amount you pay doesn’t necessarily reflect your success. Granted, there are perks on some units which can be helpful at times but in the long run, they all still emit the same signals and perform equally well.

Funny how some anglers spend $800 on a unit, never read the manual and most times never use most of the available tools on the unit.

Gain knob critical

The biggest factor in success through the ice is making sure the “Gain” setting is in the correct spot.

The gain is the knob that projects the signal and determines the strength of the signal. In shallow water the gain setting should be very minimal whereas you need to increase the gain as you fish deeper. If the gain setting is too high in shallow water you’ll get too much interference and not a good picture. If the gain setting is too low in deeper water, you won’t get enough signal to see fish and the bottom.

Experimentation on the water will help you find just the right setting in particular depths. If this setting isn’t correct, it can trump the whole process.

Zoom feature

Some anglers swear by the “zoom” feature but this angler never uses this.

The zoom will allow you too concentrate or zoom in on the bottom 10 feet and give you a much better view of the bottom in real time. I personally find so many fish,

both crappies and walleyes, suspended up in the middle of the water column that I never use the zoom. It’s really a personal choice.

Time on the ice is really the key to learning the capabilities of your electronic unit. Once you get the settings in the correct position, it’s amazing how your fishing success increases.

No doubt your electronics unit is the key more so than any other tool in your ice fishing arsenal.

Steve Carney is an outdoors columnist for ECM