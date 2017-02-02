Jim E. Johnson

Jim Johnson, age 87, of Marine on St. Croix, passed away of natural causes in his home on December 30, 2016.

Beloved husband of Julianne Norwall (1936-2008), Jim was an avid cyclist, hiker, cross-country skier, and car enthusiast and long standing board member of the Beaver Valley Camp.

After working as an aviation mechanic in the Air Force, Jim brought his machining skills to Park Tool of St. Paul, where he invented many bicycle tools still in use today, including the first standing bicycle repair rack.

Jim is survived by stepchildren Charles Betz and Ann Betz, and great-niece and great-nephew Kelly O’Neil and Shaun O’Neil.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Corona; sister, Maxine; and niece, Barbara.

Memorial services will be held at the Marine on St. Croix Town Hall on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Standing Cedars Land Trust. For more on Jim’s life, please visit: https://healgrief.org/james-johnson/.

