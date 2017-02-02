Jane Blocher (nee Zimmerman)

Jane Blocher of Stillwater passed away on January 25, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old.

Jane will be deeply missed and is survived by her husband of 58 years, Delmere B. Blocher; her five children, Del (Colleen), Chris, Diane (Paul Bischel), Cindy, Michael (Robin); grandchildren, Connor, Emily, Natalie, and John; step grand-daughters Miranda and Marissa; and great step grandchild, Nora.

Jane was born in Hammond, IN to Leah and Jeff Zimmerman on June 11, 1938.

A memorial service will be held on June 11, 2017 at the Bradshaw ‘Celebration of Life Center’ in Stillwater, MN. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Jane to the charity of your choice. Memorial service times to follow.

