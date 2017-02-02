Fifth annual Great Idea Challenge launches

The Stillwater Area Foundation is now taking applications for its 2017 Great Idea Challenge. Now is the time for local community members and organizations to start thinking about how a grant up to $10,000 could help them bring their innovative idea to life.

Great Idea applications must benefit one of the communities within the Stillwater Area Foundation’s service area: Stillwater, Bayport, Baytown Township, Grant, Lake Elmo, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Oak Park Heights and West Lakeland Township. The competition is open to any citizen, group, troop, business or organization with an idea for the community, and the determination to complete it.

In 2016, the Stillwater Area Foundation awarded $10,000 to Robert Molenda and PIVOT (Point of Interest Optimization Tool) to create PIVOT Stillwater. Once it is completed, this free smartphone app will enable people to view a location in Stillwater, then see the same scene as it appeared at another time in history.

An additional $5,000 award was granted in 2016 to Julie Pangallo to help bring an outdoor sculpture tour to downtown Stillwater. The River City Sculpture Tour, a free public art installation featuring sculptures by Minnesota and Wisconsin artists, will remain on display through this spring.

Applications for the 2017 Great Idea Challenge must be submitted by April 1, 2017. For more information and the application, visit stillwaterareafoundation.org.